Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are inseparable in new Brahmastra pic. Check it out

Bollywood’s latest couple, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, posed together to mark the end of the Bulgaria schedule of the upcoming film, Brahmastra. But they weren’t alone. Director Ayan Mukerji and the Indian ambassador to Bulgaria and Macedonia, Pooja Kapur (who was the one who shared the picture), were also in frame.

“Bidding adieu to the charming and talented cast & crew of #Brahmastra. Bulgaria will miss you!” she wrote on Twitter, sharing the picture in which we can see Ranbir and Alia -- curiously not standing beside each other --wearing casual clothes and tired looks.

The cast and crew of Brahmastra, a secretive but ambitious new Bollywood film, has been hard at work in Bulgarian studios for months. They’ve been photographed on location, along with their co-star Amitabh Bachchan, on numerous occasions.

The production was recently visited by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev. Photos of the meeting were shared online on the official Dharma Productions Twitter account and once again showed Ranbir and Alia together.

#PresidentKovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film Brahmastra is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries pic.twitter.com/8ApZq1gEJA — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2018

However, for more personal photos we must take a look at Alia’s Instagram, on which she has shared a few photos of her taken by Ranbir. In one picture, she even seemed to be wearing Ranbir’s football jersey, emblazoned with his number: 8.

Ranbir first confirmed the relationship in an interview to GQ in May. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” he said.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir also spoke about his feelings for Alia and said, “Honestly, I am not playing hide-and-seek. I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat. There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner.”

Meanwhile, both Ranbir and Alia’s parents - Rishi Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt - seem to have approved of their relationship. In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, Rishi said, “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji (Shammi Kapoor) and Shashiji (Shashi Kapoor) and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 17:20 IST