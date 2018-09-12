Alia Bhatt chooses to gaze at boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor despite the beauty around her. See pic

It should not be very hard to believe but actor Alia Bhatt cannot stop admiring her handsome boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. She has posted yet another picture of herself clicked by him on Instagram.

In the picture, Alia is seen having a good time with Ranbir in Bulgaria where they are shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. She is seen in a striped sweater, riding a scooter (children’s toy) and turning around to give the cameraman, Ranbir, a sweet smile. “Keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun and you’ll see the best light in everyone,” she captioned the photo and gave credit to ‘RK’ for clicking it, which we have learnt by now is an acronym for Ranbir.

Ranbir has made Alia his muse in Bulgaria and she regularly shares his clicks on her social media. A few days ago, he took a beautiful picture of her in a red dress. “When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do,” she had captioned the photo. Alia shared a black and white photo on August 1 which was also clicked by him. “& into the forest I go,to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer RK),” she had captioned it.

Ranbir has also previously clicked pictures of Alia and her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor when she came visiting on their film Bharamastra’s sets in Bulgaria.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir also spoke about his feeling for Alia and said, “Honestly, I am not playing hide-and-seek. I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat. There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner.”

In an interview to GQ in May, Ranbir has revealed for the first time that he is indeed dating Alia Bhatt. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor spoke about his son and his relationship with Alia. “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative,” he said. “Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji (Shammi Kapoor) and Shashiji (Shashi Kapoor) and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his,” Rishi added

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 16:30 IST