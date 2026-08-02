Friendship Day 2026: Delhiites engage, make bonds stronger over these friendly activities

Looking beyond café meet-ups? These out of the box experiences offer creative ways to celebrate, connect and catch up with old and new buddies today There are several Friendship Day events happening across Delhi-NCR.

The not so friendly cookie bake-off

High-energy fun, fresh baked cookies, and a ridiculously easy way to make new friends without the usual awkward small talk. Start Friendship Day with a mini scavenger hunt through the mall to track down sweet ingredients, then head straight to the kitchen to bake your own batch of cookies. Whether you bring your bestie or show up solo, you won’t leave alone. “Honestly, we usually just end up sitting at a cafe scrolling on our phones,” says Kashish Hussain, a Gurugram-based makeup artist, adding, “This gave us something actually different to do together instead of the same old friendship day routine.”

Where: Foodstories, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

Time: 8am

Entry: Free (Instagram DM @sweatlikeagirl)

Gurugram’s Mega Shared Table

Zero-pressure mingling, free icebreakers, and a giant crew of potential new besties. How about sitting with 20 people you don’t know. Sounds terrifying, right? Don’t worry about dropping the icebreaker for a massive communal table event is coming up packed with low-key interactive games, designed to cut through the awkwardness instantly. “My school friends moved out of the city for work, and making friends in your mid-20s is basically impossible,” says Riya, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, “Instead of force-starting conversations at a bar, this felt like an actual non-cringey way to meet people who live nearby.”

Where: Marieta, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Gurugram

Time: 5pm to 8pm

Entry: Free (Instagram DM @marieta.ggn)

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Pure 90s nostalgia, DIY merch to take home, and a solid chill spot for your whole group. If your group’s group chat is literally named Central Perk, this one’s a no-brainer. Get set to be part of a full-blown F.R.I.E.N.D.S day complete with DIY friendship bracelet stations, interactive art, curated pop-ups, and game zones. Plus, plenty of Instagram spots to pretend you’re sitting on that orange couch. So grab food, sip wine and re-live the classic sitcom vibes with your inner circle.

Where: The Weekend Wine and More, Sector 98, Noida

Time: 2pm

Entry: ₹299 (bookmyshow.com)

Surprise Match over Glass Painting

A custom-painted glass sipper to take home and a pre-screened buddy matched specifically to your vibe. Skip the random blind-meetup anxiety. What you’ll have to do is fill out a quick questionnaire beforehand so organisers can pair you up with someone who shares your actual interests. Once matched, you’ll spend the afternoon glass-painting custom sippers together — giving you a built-in activity so there’s zero awkward silence. Ananya Kumar, a law student at Delhi University says, “I’m terrible at small talk but having a quick quiz pair me up while we’re actually doing something with our hands takes away all that weird pressure.”

Where: Starbucks, DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj

Time: 9am to 12pm

Entry: Free (Instagram DM @citygirls.in)

The Friendship Heist

A live-action social game, custom handmade merch, and a chance to win free event passes. This event turns making friends into a game. You’ll get a DIY kit with alphabet beads and a mission: complete mini-challenges with strangers to trade letters and build words. It completely skips cold introductions, lets you unlock secret Golden Beads and rewards top players with free passes to future movie nights and workshops.

Where: Vintage Cottage Cafe, Sector 122, Noida

Time: 2pm

Entry: ₹299 (district.in)