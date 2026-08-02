Gold, code and the rupee: Inside the quiet war over how the world will pay

In November 1956, Britain learned what its money was really worth. British and French troops had seized the Suez Canal and were winning on the ground. But the pound was not. Traders dumped sterling — some $450 million of reserves gone in a month — and Washington, opposed to the invasion, blocked the IMF rescue Britain needed. The image of first US president George Washington on a dollar bill is seen in a photo illustration. (Reuters) US President Eisenhower never fired a shot; he let the pound bleed until Britain withdrew, humiliated, within weeks. Britain had discovered that whoever controls the system you pay through owns a piece of your sovereignty. Seventy years on, three screens replayed the lesson. On July 24, the yield on America's 10-year Treasury note closed at 4.69% as the Israel-Iran war pushed oil up. Gold traded near $4,000 an ounce, $650 dearer than a year ago. And the rupee sat near 96.5 to the dollar, two months after a record low of 96.84. Three markets, one distant war, one currency — and a bill India never signed, in money it does not control. The Suez lesson, relearned from Ukraine to Iran, is now re-laying the plumbing of global money, one step at a time. This is certainly not the dollar’s funeral. What it is, is a deliberate diversification in how the world stores and moves value, driven by geopolitics and enabled by technology. And India hopes to be a key player in this new world. First, grasp the incumbent. Since Bretton Woods in 1944, the dollar has been the world’s default money — the currency in which countries trade, borrow and save. No rival offers what it does: a $28-trillion Treasury market, according to official US data; open markets and enforceable contracts; and habit — everyone uses dollars because everyone else does. Also read: Unraveling the good, bad and ugly of rupee’s recent slump | Number Theory The plumbing locks it in: most cross-border payments still clear through SWIFT and New York's banks, the chokepoint France's Giscard d'Estaing damned as an "exorbitant privilege". And since 1974, oil has been the keystone — Saudi crude priced in dollars, proceeds recycled into US Treasuries, American security in return: the petrodollar. Four pillars hold it up — reserves, oil, plumbing, and demand for American debt — each now being tested. Let us start with reserves, the rainy-day savings central banks keep, mostly in dollars. IMF data show the dollar's share of global reserves touched its lowest level since 1995 late last year — though it has since ticked back up — but the real action is in gold. The European Central Bank's June report found gold now makes up 27% of official reserves, overtaking US Treasuries at 22% — though much of that leap reflects gold's soaring price rather than fresh buying, the ECB notes. Central banks still bought 860 tonnes in 2025, World Gold Council data show, nearly double pre-2022 levels. Why? Gold answers to nobody. When $300 billion of Russian reserves were frozen in 2022, the US Congressional Research Service documented that what escaped sat in China — or in gold in Moscow's own vaults. Gold in your own vault cannot be seized.

A board shows Japanese Yen and US dollar exchange rate at a securities firm. (AP Photo)

The second pillar, oil, is leaking for the same reason. India's state refiners paid for some Russian crude in Chinese yuan in late 2025, Reuters reported, and Russia’s Denis Manturov says over 90% of India-Russia trade now settles in their own currencies. Then the rawest demonstration: on January 3, US forces removed Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, and Washington now markets Venezuela's oil itself, banking some $3 billion, by a Columbia University estimate, in US-controlled accounts. The dollar system is an instrument of coercion — and coercion drives others to build exits. Also read: Indian corporates are taking the rentier route to wealth | Number Theory The third pillar is the plumbing, where the most ambitious exit is written in code. Project mBridge links the central-bank digital currencies — official, state-issued digital cash — of China, Hong Kong, Thailand, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to settle trade directly. The Atlantic Council's CBDC tracker counts $55.49 billion across 4,047 transactions by January, versus $22 million in 2022 — all beyond SWIFT and American oversight. But the digital yuan accounts for about 95% of that volume, no member has joined since the Bank for International Settlements walked away in 2024, and the yuan itself remains at under 2% of global reserves, according to IMF data, because Beijing’s capital controls trap money inside. On the fourth pillar, Treasury demand, Washington's counter is equally digital. The GENIUS Act, law since July 2025, requires every dollar stablecoin — a private digital token pegged to the dollar — to be fully backed by actual dollars or Treasuries. Which means every new digital dollar in a market near $316 billion, according to industry trackers, forces its issuer to buy American debt. Even as foreign central banks retreat — US Treasury data put China's holdings at about $652 billion, the lowest since 2008 — a replacement buyer has been created by law. The dollar is being defended not by governments but by computer code. Code cuts both ways. The same technology that defends the dollar is lowering the cost of switching rails — the networks money travels on. With exits cheaper, everyone is hedging. Beijing has swap lines with over 30 central banks, according to the PBoC. The ECB has selected 36 firms to pilot a digital euro starting in 2027, with possible issuance in 2029. Afreximbank's PAPSS now clears local-currency trade across 28 African states; Brazil launches its DREX digital currency this year. Even Canada has budgeted to double non-US exports to $600 billion by 2035. Everyone, everywhere, is buying insurance. India has read this world correctly; its strategy is infrastructure, not defiance. NPCI data show that UPI serves 55.49 crore users, moved ₹314.23 lakh crore — about $3.56 trillion — in 2025-26, and runs live in a dozen countries. The e-rupee, the RBI says, has doubled to 12 million users. Special Rupee Vostro accounts — rupee accounts that foreign banks keep in India, 156 of them from 30 countries, per RBI figures — let a partner sell to India, get paid in rupees, and park the surplus in Indian bonds. The keystone came on January 19: Reuters reported the RBI's proposal to put the linking of BRICS digital currencies on the agenda of the summit India hosts in New Delhi on September 12-13. The same both-doors instinct runs through India's diplomacy. India sits in the Quad and chairs BRICS; buys Russian arms while building chips and AI with Washington under TRUST; and has signed trade pacts with Britain, EFTA, Oman and New Zealand. Even as it lays rupee rails, the external affairs ministry insists India is "not pursuing any de-dollarisation agenda". When President Trump threatened 100% tariffs on any BRICS currency scheme, New Delhi negotiated instead — a Russian-oil wind-down for February's tariff cut to 18%. That is not fence-sitting; it is keeping every option open. Also read: How a war in West Asia is pushing construction costs higher across India So, could the rupee itself become the alternative? The numbers say not yet. In the BIS's 2025 currency survey, the rupee featured in just 1.9% of global trading; the dollar was on one side of 89% of all trades. It misses SWIFT's top 20 payment currencies and barely registers in reserves — yet, according to IMF estimates, India is the world's fourth-largest economy, producing nearly 8% of global output on a purchasing-power basis. The rupee punches far below its country's weight. Some things are moving. Rupee invoicing climbed again in 2025-26, the RBI's annual report shows, with rupee import settlements up 41%. After India's bonds entered the JPMorgan, Bloomberg and FTSE Russell indices, foreigners poured a record ₹55,518 crore into Indian debt in June, according to depository data. But what is stuck is stuck for deeper reasons. Oil, our largest import — 90% of it is foreign, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell — is still billed almost entirely in dollars. And there is the rupee trap: lopsided trade leaves a partner like Russia holding mountains of rupees it can spend on little beyond Indian bonds — which is how Moscow's balances got stranded.

This photo illustration shows a US dollar banknote placed over Indian rupee banknotes in Bengaluru. (AFP)