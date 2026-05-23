Unraveling the good, bad and ugly of rupee’s recent slump | Number Theory

Good: Psychological thresholds aside, this isn’t the worst run on rupee

The rupee-dollar exchange rate is as much a sentiment shaper as it is a tangible factor for the economy. To be sure, the sentiment matters because foreign exchange markets have a tendency to enter self-fulfilling spirals. The ongoing fall in the rupee’s value is concerning for precisely this reason, but it is not the worst India has had so far. HT did a historical analysis of episodes of rupee depreciation by first calculating the rupee’s fall over different periods—namely one year, six months, three months, two months and one month—using daily rupee spot rate data since December 1979. For each period, we ranked dates by the size of depreciation. After selecting a date with a large fall, we removed nearby dates within the same time window to prevent counting the same depreciation episode repeatedly. The latest date, of Friday, was kept separately so that the current fall in the rupee remained visible in the historical comparison even if it was part of an ongoing episode. The comparison shows that the current slide is not yet in the league of India’s worst currency shocks, but it is no ordinary bout of weakness either. On a one-year basis, the rupee’s 11.2% fall is the 15th sharpest depreciation episode in the data. The episodes above it are mostly associated with far more turbulent moments—for instance, March 1992, when the one-year fall was 63%, March 2009 during the global financial crisis, when it was 29.82%, June 2012 at 27.24%, and August 2013 during the taper tantrum at 23.61%. The shorter-period rankings are less alarming. The latest fall ranks 24th over six months, 31st over three months, 99th over two months and 132nd over one month. Put differently, the rupee has been falling slowly enough to avoid panic – RBI seems to have played its part here – but long enough to show up as one of its sharper annual declines.