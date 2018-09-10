Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor look so in love. See their new pic from Brahmastra sets

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor continue to be one of the cutest celebrity couples around. In her latest Instagram post, Alia can be seen chilling with Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherj and we can’t get over how happy they look together. She captioned the photo with a song from Disney’s The Lion King, “It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss...hakuna matata.”

The picture looks like it is from the sets of the Brahmastra in Bulgaria, where the charming trio (the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan) is busy shooting for the sci-fi film. While Ayan and Ranbir’s camaraderie is palpable, Alia and Ranbir’s adorable display of affection is hard to top. Plus, they just look like they have a tonne of fun together.

Since confirming that he is in a relationship with Alia in a GQ interview earlier this year, Ranbir and Alia have shared plenty of intimate Instagram snaps of their sweet and cute moments together. Alia and Ranbir’s romance is something that we can all aspire to. These photos of Ranbir and Alia will make you want to find a significant other or hug the one you have really tight.

On the work front, both the stars remain busy: Alia has a number of plum projects in her kitty including Takht, a Karan Johar directorial which also boasts of actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. It is a Mughal era story.

She is also in another Karan production, Kalank which too is a multi-starrer with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha among others in it. Meanwhile, Ranbir, who has delivered the mega hit of his career, Sanju, has a YRF film Shamshera in his kitty.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 13:44 IST