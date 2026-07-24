HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 25, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall What: Raghu Rai: An Unframed Portrait (Director: Avani Rai) Gram it: Delhi's skies are stealing the spotlight this monsoon, and how! Here's how the city woke up to light rain on Friday, as the sky made for a picturesque view for the commuters outside New Delhi Railway Station. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents can expect cloudy sky with a spell of very light to light rain today. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT )

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Ghalib in New Delhi – Hindi comedy play (Director: Dr M Sayeed Alam)

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: July 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Speaking Sculptures: Karanas in Kathak (Speakers: Shovana Narayan, Sandhya Purecha, Sachchidanand Joshi & Bharat Gupt)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Wahh India Tour Ft. Bawari Basanti

Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: July 25

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bandsintown.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn What: Bangla Rangamanch o Rabindranath: Rongaloyer Robi – A musical performance with Rabindranath Tagore's verses Ft. Pratyush Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Prakriti Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Surojit Das (Keyboard), Nilanjan Sengupta (Tabla) and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee (Narration)

Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

When: July 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Silent Book Club (Facilitator: Rachna Kalra)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: July 25

Timing: 11am to 1pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn What: Noor-E-Nizami: An Immersive Candlelight Qawwali Experience Ft. Nizami Bandhu

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#Staged What: Adakariyan Theatre Festival – Performances & Workshops

Where: Auditorium, Bahai' House of Worship, Lotus Temple, Lotus Temple Road Bahapur, Kalkaji

When: July 25

Timing: 10am to 1pm

Entry: Register here (audience) and here (participant)

Nearest Metro Station: Kalkaji Mandir (Magenta and Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: Book discussion | Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: July 25

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Come, Read a Letter: An Afternoon of Stories, Memories and Words

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: July 25

Timing: 3.50pm to 5.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged What: Nidhi Narwal Live – Poetry Show

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: July 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#LitTalk What: Tide of Time by Sudha Murty (Speakers: Sudha Murty, Meru Gokhale and Ahlawat Gunjan)

Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

When: July 25

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free (RSVP: 9205777295, 8800325350)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Getting There Ft. Rohan Joshi

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 25

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Teej Mela

Where: July 25 & 26

When: Trinity Banquets, Sector 18, Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction