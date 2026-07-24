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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 25, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, July 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jul 24, 2026, 23:11:27 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: Raghu Rai: An Unframed Portrait (Director: Avani Rai)

    Gram it: Delhi's skies are stealing the spotlight this monsoon, and how! Here's how the city woke up to light rain on Friday, as the sky made for a picturesque view for the commuters outside New Delhi Railway Station. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents can expect cloudy sky with a spell of very light to light rain today. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT )
    Gram it: Delhi's skies are stealing the spotlight this monsoon, and how! Here's how the city woke up to light rain on Friday, as the sky made for a picturesque view for the commuters outside New Delhi Railway Station. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents can expect cloudy sky with a spell of very light to light rain today. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT )

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 25

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Ghalib in New Delhi – Hindi comedy play (Director: Dr M Sayeed Alam)

    Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

    When: July 25

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Speaking Sculptures: Karanas in Kathak (Speakers: Shovana Narayan, Sandhya Purecha, Sachchidanand Joshi & Bharat Gupt)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 25

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Wahh India Tour Ft. Bawari Basanti

    Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

    When: July 25

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bandsintown.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bangla Rangamanch o Rabindranath: Rongaloyer Robi – A musical performance with Rabindranath Tagore's verses Ft. Pratyush Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Prakriti Mukhopadhyay (Vocalist), Surojit Das (Keyboard), Nilanjan Sengupta (Tabla) and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee (Narration)

    Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

    When: July 25

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Silent Book Club (Facilitator: Rachna Kalra)

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: July 25

    Timing: 11am to 1pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #TuneIn

    What: Noor-E-Nizami: An Immersive Candlelight Qawwali Experience Ft. Nizami Bandhu

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 25

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Adakariyan Theatre Festival – Performances & Workshops

    Where: Auditorium, Bahai' House of Worship, Lotus Temple, Lotus Temple Road Bahapur, Kalkaji

    When: July 25

    Timing: 10am to 1pm

    Entry: Register here (audience) and here (participant)

    Nearest Metro Station: Kalkaji Mandir (Magenta and Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book discussion | Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

    Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: July 25

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Come, Read a Letter: An Afternoon of Stories, Memories and Words

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

    When: July 25

    Timing: 3.50pm to 5.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #Staged

    What: Nidhi Narwal Live – Poetry Show

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: July 25

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Tide of Time by Sudha Murty (Speakers: Sudha Murty, Meru Gokhale and Ahlawat Gunjan)

    Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

    When: July 25

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: Free (RSVP: 9205777295, 8800325350)

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Getting There Ft. Rohan Joshi

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 25

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Teej Mela

    Where: July 25 & 26

    When: Trinity Banquets, Sector 18, Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 25, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 25, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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