Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab says he doesn't drink chia water: Here are 5 ways he takes them instead

Chia seeds are best consumed soaked, as their high-fibre content needs water to benefit the gut. As such, drinking chia water, that is, chia seeds soaked in a glass of water, is one of the simplest and most effective ways of consuming them.

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However, not everyone likes the texture of the chia water. Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, is among them.

Taking to Instagram on August 16, he shared five other ways that he takes his chia seeds that require a bit more effort but are far more delicious. “It’s not that chia water isn’t healthy. Chia seeds are packed with fibre, and drinking enough water as you increase chia and fibre is important. I just don’t like the texture of chia floating in plain water,” he clarified.

The five ways to have chia seeds, as shared by Dr Salhab, are presented as follows.