Heart surgeon says ‘measuring blood pressure once is not enough’, suggests best way to do it: What is the ‘7-2-2 rule’
Dr London emphasises the importance of the 7-2-2 rule and waist-to-height ratio in monitoring health, particularly for high blood pressure.
Your blood pressure is one of the most common indicators of your overall health, including your heart health. While visiting your physician to check your numbers or just doing it at home is the most common way to measure your blood pressure, knowing the best way to do it can save your life and help detect early warning signs.
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On September 4, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon, posted a clip from his podcast interview with Dr Mark Hyman on Instagram explaining the ‘best way to measure your blood pressure’. In the video, Dr London stressed that just checking your blood pressure once in a while is not enough; one should follow two key steps: ‘the 7-2-2 rule and the waist-to-height ratio’.
The 7-2-2 rule
The first essential step, per Dr London, is to keep a blood pressure cuff at home and check one's blood pressure. He suggested, “If you can't do that, find a friend who has a blood pressure cuff and take it on a regular basis. It's really the silent killer for a reason because it's not a problem until it's a problem. Doing it once at your primary care visit is not enough.”
What is the 7-2-2 rule? According to Dr London, it means ‘for seven days, twice a day, two measurements, record them, and take an average’. Here's what you have to do:
- Take your blood pressure for 7 days
- 2 times per day, morning and evening
- 2 measurements each time
- Take an average of all recordings. Don’t rely solely on a single annual blood pressure reading.
“That's what your physician really wants to know and what they need to know to be able to come up with an accurate number,” Dr London highlighted.
The waist-to-height ratio
Dr London's next suggestion was to find out your waist-to-height ratio. Stressing that your weight is not always an indicator of your health, Dr London explained that it's the distribution of your body fat that matters. And that's why he recommends that people check their waist-to-height ratio.
He suggests getting a tape measure and being honest about where the fat is and measuring it. Usually, it should be around the belly button. He cautioned that you don't want the number to exceed 0.5.
It is an indicator of the amount of intra-abdominal fat: “that visceral fat functions as an endocrine organ. Those are two very simple places. You don't have to go to a physician's office,” he added.
Blood pressure is a modifiable cardiovascular risk factor
Lastly, Dr London highlighted that 50% of Americans have high blood pressure, and many Americans don't even realise that they have it. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an estimated 200 million adults in India suffer from high blood pressure (hypertension). But according to Dr London, it's the most modifiable cardiovascular risk factor that we have.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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