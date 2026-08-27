Want to protect your brain? Neurosurgeon shares what to do to avoid serious injuries: 'High BP is a silent killer’
Neurosurgeon shares simple ways to protect your brain, from wearing a helmet on e-scooters to controlling blood pressure and avoiding alcohol.
What are some things people should do and stop doing to avoid becoming a neurosurgical patient? According to neurosurgeon Dr Stefan Thomas Lang, some of the most important precautions are surprisingly simple.
“Wearing a helmet on an e-scooter is probably like a single biggest thing you can do. I see it all the time,” Dr Lang said in an August 9 Instagram post, highlighting the importance of protecting the head from potentially devastating injuries. (Also read: ‘7 best fruits for fatty liver’: Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares fibre-rich fruits to support liver health )
He also urged people to stay away from alcohol and keep their blood pressure under control. “We see a lot of people who have uncontrolled high blood pressure end up having a bleed in their brain,” he explained.
High blood pressure can put your brain at risk
There is a reason high blood pressure is often referred to as the “silent killer”, Dr Lang noted. Since hypertension can exist without obvious symptoms, regularly monitoring and managing blood pressure is important for reducing the risk of serious complications, including brain haemorrhage.
Discussing his experience as a neurosurgeon, Dr Lang also spoke about the profound impact brain injuries can have on a person. Unlike many other organs, the brain plays a central role in controlling personality, thoughts and memories.
“Certain brain injuries can erase all of your memory, right? You can’t form new memories. You might lose your old memories. Your personalities can change, etc.,” he said, underscoring why he has developed an immense respect for the organ.
Why talking to your family about medical wishes matters
The conversation also prompted Dr Lang to reflect on the fragility of life and the importance of discussing difficult decisions with loved ones before an emergency occurs. “You know, life is very fragile,” he said. He advised people to speak to their loved ones and family members about what they would want in the event that something serious happened and they were no longer able to make decisions for themselves.
“It’s difficult as someone who doesn’t know the patient to try and make decisions in the heat of the moment,” he explained. Having these conversations in advance can help family members and medical teams understand a person’s wishes during an unexpected and potentially life-threatening situation.
Ultimately, Dr Lang’s advice goes beyond avoiding injuries. It is about taking simple preventive measures, managing important health risks and having difficult but necessary conversations with the people closest to you.
Dr. Lang completed an undergraduate degree in Neuroscience and Cognitive Neuropsychology at the University of Guelph. He then attended medical school at the University of Ottawa, followed by his neurosurgical residency at the University of Calgary.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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