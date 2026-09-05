Why may ’ natural ’, ’ clean ’ and’ vegan’ not always be better for your skin? Dermatologist Dr Pravin Banodkar explains

Is vegan skincare better for your skin? Is organic skincare really better? (Getty Images) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Walk into any beauty store or browse an online shopping app, and you'll be greeted with labels such as natural, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. These words have become powerful selling points, often convincing consumers that a product is automatically healthier and safer. But dermatologists and skincare experts say these labels can sometimes create a false sense of security. While the clean beauty movement has encouraged people to pay more attention to ingredients, experts warn that marketing claims should never replace scientific evidence and personalized skincare advice.

One label doesn't fit every skin type According to Dr Pravin Banodkar, Co-Founder of SkinBB, practicing dermatologist and key member of the PRAC, consumers often mistake these labels as a guarantee of safety.

"When people see words like 'natural', 'vegan' or 'clean', they automatically assume the product is completely safe. But every skin type is different, and what suits one person may trigger irritation or allergies in another," says Dr Banodkar.

He explains that even products marketed as natural or vegan may contain synthetic ingredients. While these ingredients are not necessarily harmful, they can still cause allergic reactions or skin sensitivity in certain individuals.

"Instead of relying only on marketing claims, consumers should choose products according to their skin type and, whenever possible, seek dermatologist-recommended products backed by scientific evidence," he adds.

What do these labels really mean? Many consumers also misunderstand what these popular beauty claims actually represent. According to Ajit Marathe, Founder of SkinBB and Chief Information Officer (CIO), the terms often refer to ethical or manufacturing practices rather than to product safety.

"A 'vegan' label simply means there are no animal-derived ingredients, while 'cruelty-free' refers to products that have not been tested on animals. Neither claim says anything about whether the product is safer for your skin," explains Marathe.