Inside Shark Tank's Namita Thapar's stay at luxurious Falaknuma Palace: World's longest dining table to grand interiors

The pictures Namita shared on Instagram showcase the regal interiors of the Falaknuma Palace . From European- and Indian-themed paintings and marble balustrades to crystal chandeliers and grand staircases, her pictures and videos offer a glimpse of the interiors of the scorpion-shaped palace, built in 1894.

“At Falaknuma Palace :),” Namita captioned her post. The pictures show her dressed in two stunning outfits: a peach-coloured organza saree and a bright pink kaftan dress, both elevated with eye-catching jewellery. Let's take a look inside the palace through Namita's post and decode her outfits:

Shark Tank India judge, entrepreneur and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar recently stayed at the luxurious Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. On September 4, she shared pictures from the palace, showcasing the grand interiors and her stylish looks, too.

One of the videos also showed the most famous dining hall of the Falaknuma Palace. At 108 feet, the rosewood table is believed to be the world's longest dining table, set with 101 green chairs under glass chandeliers. The room was engineered for power as much as for dining; its acoustics reportedly allowed the nizam to speak in a low voice at one end and be heard clearly at the other.

What did Namita Thappar wear? The peach organza saree Namita wore features a stunning golden border highlighted by a contrasting aqua-blue lining. The peacock embroidery done in gold zari embroidery, adds a soft, feminine touch to the traditional look. She completed the ensemble with a peach sleeveless blouse featuring a scoop neckline and a cropped hem.

Namita accessorised the look with a gold choker necklace adorned with Kundan beads, matching earrings, and, for the glam, she chose soft makeup and centre-parted loose tresses styled with soft waves.

Sticking with the same glam, she switched the jewellery for her second look, opting for a multi-stranded emerald neckpiece that contrasted well with her bright pink kaftan dress featuring flowy, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a floor-sweeping length.

About Falaknuma Palace Built in 1894, Falaknuma Palace is said to be designed in the shape of a scorpion, featuring breathtaking details that epitomise luxury, including a grand staircase, the iconic 101-seater dining table, the Windsor Castle-inspired library, the rare Buckingham Palace twin billiards table, luxurious suites, and more.

Constructed by Nawab Sir Vicar-ul-Umra in the shape of a scorpion, the palace sits at an elevation of 609 metres above sea level and offers an encompassing view of the 400-year-old city of Hyderabad below.