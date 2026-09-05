Inside Shark Tank's Namita Thapar's stay at luxurious Falaknuma Palace: World's longest dining table to grand interiors
Namita Thapar gave a glimpse of the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad in one of her recent posts. The pictures and videos capture her stay there.
Shark Tank India judge, entrepreneur and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar recently stayed at the luxurious Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. On September 4, she shared pictures from the palace, showcasing the grand interiors and her stylish looks, too.
Also Read | Step inside the regal Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, where a one-night stay will cost you ₹4 lakh: Watch
“At Falaknuma Palace :),” Namita captioned her post. The pictures show her dressed in two stunning outfits: a peach-coloured organza saree and a bright pink kaftan dress, both elevated with eye-catching jewellery. Let's take a look inside the palace through Namita's post and decode her outfits:
Inside Namita Thappar's Falaknuma Palace stay
The pictures Namita shared on Instagram showcase the regal interiors of the Falaknuma Palace. From European- and Indian-themed paintings and marble balustrades to crystal chandeliers and grand staircases, her pictures and videos offer a glimpse of the interiors of the scorpion-shaped palace, built in 1894.
One of the videos also showed the most famous dining hall of the Falaknuma Palace. At 108 feet, the rosewood table is believed to be the world's longest dining table, set with 101 green chairs under glass chandeliers. The room was engineered for power as much as for dining; its acoustics reportedly allowed the nizam to speak in a low voice at one end and be heard clearly at the other.
What did Namita Thappar wear?
The peach organza saree Namita wore features a stunning golden border highlighted by a contrasting aqua-blue lining. The peacock embroidery done in gold zari embroidery, adds a soft, feminine touch to the traditional look. She completed the ensemble with a peach sleeveless blouse featuring a scoop neckline and a cropped hem.
Namita accessorised the look with a gold choker necklace adorned with Kundan beads, matching earrings, and, for the glam, she chose soft makeup and centre-parted loose tresses styled with soft waves.
Sticking with the same glam, she switched the jewellery for her second look, opting for a multi-stranded emerald neckpiece that contrasted well with her bright pink kaftan dress featuring flowy, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a floor-sweeping length.
About Falaknuma Palace
Built in 1894, Falaknuma Palace is said to be designed in the shape of a scorpion, featuring breathtaking details that epitomise luxury, including a grand staircase, the iconic 101-seater dining table, the Windsor Castle-inspired library, the rare Buckingham Palace twin billiards table, luxurious suites, and more.
Constructed by Nawab Sir Vicar-ul-Umra in the shape of a scorpion, the palace sits at an elevation of 609 metres above sea level and offers an encompassing view of the 400-year-old city of Hyderabad below.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More