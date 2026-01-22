Rani Mukerji stuns at 47 in most beautiful white organza saree as she celebrates her 30 glorious years in film industry

She draped it beautifully, allowing the pleated pallu to fall effortlessly from her shoulder, lending the ensemble a soft, graceful flow. Rani styled the saree with a plain, sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline, which complemented the intricate detailing of the saree without overpowering it.

Instead of opting for bold colours, Rani chose a serene white saree crafted from luxurious organza fabric, striking the perfect balance between elegance and understated glamour. The saree featured intricate floral embroidery spread delicately across the fabric, while the sleek embroidered borders added an extra touch of grace.

Rani Mukerji recently marked a major milestone as she completed 30 successful years in the film industry. The special celebration was hosted by her close friend and longtime collaborator, Karan Johar . For the occasion, the Mardaani 3 actor embraced her elegant ethnic style, stepping out in a stunning white saree. Let’s decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Naomi Osaka stuns in whimsical jellyfish inspired outfit at Australian Open, dedicates look to 2-year-old daughter Shai )

How she styled her look In terms of accessories, she kept things minimal, styling her look with a pair of sparkling diamond earrings, a dainty pendant necklace, a delicate bracelet adorning her wrist, and multiple rings that added just the right hint of glamour.

Her makeup leaned towards a radiant, glowy finish, featuring smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, softly blushed cheeks, a generous touch of highlighter, and glossy lips that tied the look together. Complementing the ensemble, her long, luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose with a side partition, gracefully cascading down her shoulders and perfectly rounding off her gorgeous, ethereal look.