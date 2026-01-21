Naomi Osaka stuns in whimsical jellyfish inspired outfit at Australian Open, dedicates look to 2-year-old daughter Shai

Osaka walked onto the court in an ocean-blue tie-dye tracksuit jacket paired with white wide-leg trousers, both adorned with soft ruffles. Her on-court outfit also included a pleated miniskirt layered over the trousers, a wide-brimmed hat with a delicate white veil, and a parasol, all contributing to the whimsical, jellyfish-inspired look.

Naomi Osaka, known for her show-stopping Grand Slam fashion, took things up a notch on day three of the Australian Open with a jaw-dropping jellyfish-inspired outfit that turned heads at Rod Laver Arena. The four-time Grand Slam champion made a dramatic entrance ahead of her first-round match against Antonia Ruzic, dedicating the ensemble to her daughter, Shai.

“The design was inspired by a jellyfish I saw in a book while reading to my two-year-old daughter,” the 28-year-old explained, adding a personal and playful touch to her ensemble. The watery turquoise and green palette, along with the soft frills on her warm-up jacket and dress, evoked the flowing tentacles of a jellyfish.