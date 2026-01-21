Naomi Osaka stuns in whimsical jellyfish inspired outfit at Australian Open, dedicates look to 2-year-old daughter Shai
Naomi Osaka combined sport and style at the Australian Open with a jellyfish-inspired ensemble, including ruffles, hat, pleated skirt, and delicate butterflies.
Naomi Osaka, known for her show-stopping Grand Slam fashion, took things up a notch on day three of the Australian Open with a jaw-dropping jellyfish-inspired outfit that turned heads at Rod Laver Arena. The four-time Grand Slam champion made a dramatic entrance ahead of her first-round match against Antonia Ruzic, dedicating the ensemble to her daughter, Shai.
About Naomi Osaka’s jellyfish-themed outfit
Osaka walked onto the court in an ocean-blue tie-dye tracksuit jacket paired with white wide-leg trousers, both adorned with soft ruffles. Her on-court outfit also included a pleated miniskirt layered over the trousers, a wide-brimmed hat with a delicate white veil, and a parasol, all contributing to the whimsical, jellyfish-inspired look.
“The design was inspired by a jellyfish I saw in a book while reading to my two-year-old daughter,” the 28-year-old explained, adding a personal and playful touch to her ensemble. The watery turquoise and green palette, along with the soft frills on her warm-up jacket and dress, evoked the flowing tentacles of a jellyfish.
Why did Osaka wear butterflies
London-based stylist Robert Wun, who has previously styled global icons like Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Ariana Grande, brought Osaka’s vision to life. Adding another charming detail, the outfit included two white butterflies, one perched on her hat and the other on her parasol, a nod to the moment a butterfly famously landed on her face during her 2021 Australian Open title run.
With her unique mix of sport and style, Osaka once again proved that she doesn’t just dominate on the court—she also knows how to make a statement off it.
About Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka is a professional tennis player from Japan. She became the first Asian woman to be ranked world No. 1 in singles by the WTA, holding the top spot for 25 weeks starting January 2019.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More
