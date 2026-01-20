Nita Ambani wows in rani pink silk saree paired with striking three-layered pearl necklace and huge diamond ring. Pics

The saree was adorned with broad purple borders running throughout, featuring intricate traditional print highlighted with pastel shades of yellow and soft pink. Adding to its elegance were the sleek, pink-embroidered edges, which added extra grace.

On January 20, celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor took to Instagram and shared a stunning carousel of pictures of Nita, looking every bit regal. For the appearance, she chose a luxurious silk saree in a striking rani pink hue that instantly stood out.

Nita Ambani, apart from being a businesswoman, is also a true saree connoisseur at heart. From dazzling sequinned drapes to timeless heritage weaves, she carries the six yards with unmatched grace. Her latest appearance was no exception as the Reliance Foundation chairperson turned heads in a glamorous rani pink saree, beautifully infused with traditional charm. Let’s decode her elegant look and take a few style cues to elevate our ethnic wardrobe. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s stunning diamond studded watch comes with an eye-watering ₹5.41 crore price tag; see details )

Nita styled the saree in a classic and elegant manner, allowing the pallu to fall effortlessly from her shoulder. She paired the statement saree with a plain purple blouse, elevated with subtle golden sequin detailing along the borders, which lent just the right hint of glamour.

How she styled her look Talking about Nita Ambani’s look without mentioning her opulent jewellery is simply impossible. She accessorised her ensemble with diamond statement hoop earrings, a multi-layered pearl necklace, purple bangles adorning her wrists, and a striking diamond ring that added extra sparkle to the look.

Her makeup was all about soft glamour: nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, flushed cheeks, a nude lipstick, and a generous dose of highlighter for that radiant glow. With her luscious tresses styled into a sleek, middle-parted bun adorned with beautiful flowers, she looked every bit graceful and stunning.