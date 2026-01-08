Nita Ambani serves effortless elegance in a traditional Banarasi silk saree and exquisite gold jewellery: Watch

Nita Ambani's exquisite saree and jewellery collection is truly impeccable, ranging from traditional weaves and designer drapes to jewel pieces adorned with diamonds, emeralds, and rare precious stones. Nita Ambani's saree collection is a masterclass in elegance and Indian artistry.

During a recent event, which the Reliance Foundation chairperson attended with her husband, Mukesh Ambani, Nita chose a gorgeous peacock blue Banarasi silk saree, styled with stunning gold jewellery. Let's decode her ethnic attire.

Nita Ambani in a Banarasi silk saree

On December 8, an Instagram page shared a video of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani attending an event, where they marvelled at a painting of them created by an artist. “Respect for Arts and culture. This shows how great the Ambani family is,” the page captioned the clip.

Coming to the elegant six-yard drape Nita Ambani wore for the occasion, it is decked with Meena motifs, kadhua techniques, and jewel embellishments. She draped the peacock blue saree in a traditional style, with neat pleats on the front and the pallu draped over her shoulder to fall elegantly over her arm. The gold adornments on the border add a regal touch to the saree.

Nita Ambani paired the saree with a matching pollki silk blouse featuring a wide U-neckline, a fitted silhouette, a bodice-fit design, a backless design with dori ties adorned with gold jewel tassels, gold sequin embroidery on the half-length sleeves, and lastly, gold jewel adornments on the borders.

The jewels

Nita Ambani's jewels took the centre stage for this look, too. She paired the ensemble with eye-catching pieces from her personal collection, including a pair of gigantic gold statement earrings, matching gold hath phool, bracelets, and a ring.

To lend a classic, traditional touch to her ensemble, she styled her tresses into an elegant bun, gracefully accented with fresh white flowers. Meanwhile, for the glam, she opted for feathered brows, a red bindi, a generous coat of mascara on the lashes, mauve pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, and rouge-tinted cheeks.