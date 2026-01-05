Nita Ambani steals the spotlight in rose-pink saree paired with sparkling pearl and diamond jewellery at event. See pics

Nita Ambani is back with another show-stopping saree look. Beyond her role as a business mogul, she’s a true fashionista who continues to set saree goals with every appearance. Her latest look was no exception, as she graced the felicitation ceremony of the Women’s, Men’s, and Blind Women’s Indian World Cup–winning teams in a pink shimmering saree. Let’s decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani makes a graceful appearance in classic Kanjivaram saree paired with giant gold earrings at annual day event ) Nita Ambani stuns in pink saree with opulent jewellery at Indian World Cup Ceremony. (Instagram/@mickeycontractor)

Nita Ambani wows in stunning pink saree

For the event, Nita chose a stunning rose-pink saree from the celebrity designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The saree featured intricate floral embroidery along the borders, highlighted with delicate white embellishments that added just the right touch of glamour.

She draped the saree elegantly, allowing the pallu to cascade beautifully over her shoulders, creating a graceful and flowing silhouette. The ensemble was paired with a matching, heavily embroidered blouse, which perfectly complemented the saree’s detailed craftsmanship.

How she styled her look

Talking about Nita Ambani’s look without mentioning her opulent jewellery would be impossible. She complemented her saree with a delicate multi-layered pearl necklace featuring a silver lotus pendant, paired with matching earrings.

On her wrists, she wore a sparkling diamond bracelet on one hand and a chic silver watch on the other, while a statement diamond ring adorned her finger, perfectly elevating the overall regal ensemble.

Assisted by makeup artist Micky Contractor, she wore a nude eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses, styled in soft curls and left loose in a side parting, beautifully cascaded over her shoulders, perfectly complementing her glam look.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is an Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, recognised for leading the Reliance Foundation and establishing the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is married to Mukesh Ambani and is the proud mother of three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant.