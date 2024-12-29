Raha Kapoor proves she's a little fashionista in chic all-white airport look; here's how much it costs

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted at the airport with their adorable daughter, Raha. While the stylish couple always turns heads, it was little Raha who stole the spotlight with her cuteness and charming gestures. Just like her fashionable parents, Raha is already a mini fashionista, often seen dressed in adorable outfits ranging from cute suits to pretty frocks—many of which come with lavish price tags. Her latest airport appearance was no exception. Let's take a closer look at what she wore. (Also read: Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor and little Raha in stunning red dress worth just ₹6000 for Christmas brunch ) Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and mini fashionista Raha stole the spotlight at airport.(Instagram)

What is the price of Raha's outfit?

Raha looked absolutely adorable snuggled in Alia's arms, dressed in a cosy co-ord set. Her outfit featured a grey full-sleeve sweatshirt paired with matching sweatpants, both adorned with cute red stars all over—adding a playful touch to her look.

If you're wondering how much a little baby's outfit can cost, get ready to be surprised! Raha's adorable co-ord set is from the luxury brand Bonpoint. Her sweatshirt is priced at $105 (approximately ₹8,750), while the matching pants cost $88 (around ₹7,330). That brings the total cost of her look to a whopping ₹16,080.

What Alia and Ranbir wore

Mommy Alia kept it effortlessly stylish in a white tank top layered with a cosy white open cardigan and paired with classic blue denim jeans. She accessorised her look with a brown backpack, comfy shoes, and hoop earrings. Keeping it simple yet chic, she rounded off her airport look with minimal makeup and a half-up hairdo.

Ranbir, meanwhile, looked effortlessly stylish in a blue denim shirt, relaxed-fit pants, sleek sneakers, and black sunglasses. Together, the family proved they're one of the most stylish squads in B-town.

How internet reacted

Their airport pictures and videos quickly grabbed attention, with fans flooding the comments section with love. One user wrote, "She’s already a superstar!" Another commented, "Future queen who’ll rule Bollywood." A third added, "She carries Raj Kapoor’s genes"