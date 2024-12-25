Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor and little Raha in stunning red dress worth just 6000 for Christmas brunch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted with their daughter Raha as they arrived for a family Christmas brunch at late Shashi Kapoor's house. The couple looked bright and happy in stylish outfits while posing with little Raha. Alia nailed the festive spirit with her stunning all-red outfit, proving once again that she's always on top of her fashion game. Let's decode her chic look and take some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shows how to rock corset like a pro in stylish boss babe look for Jigra promotions. Watch ) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrives for family Christmas brunch with little Raha.(Instagram)

Alia Bhatt stuns in red dress for Christmas

Red never looked better as Alia Bhatt absolutely rocked the colour with panache. The Jigra actor wore a stunning red maxi dress featuring a deep V neckline, beautifully adorned with a rose embellishment at the centre, adding an extra dose of oomph to her look. The dress featured thin straps, a fitted bodice and a slim fit that flattered her silhouette. A stylish tie at the back added a touch of flair.

What is the price of Alia's dress?

If you loved Alia's outfit and are wondering about the cost, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her stunning red maxi dress is from the brand Summer Somewhere and comes with a price tag of ₹6,590.

Alia's dress comes with a price tag of ₹6,590.(www.summersomewhereshop.com)

Alia accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings, a diamond ring adorning her finger, and stylish stiletto heels. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious locks styled in a half-updo and adorned with a red bow, she looked absolutely stunning.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked effortlessly stylish, rocking a basic white t-shirt layered with a blue open-buttoned shirt featuring white stripes. He paired it with white skinny-fit pants, cinched at the waist with a brown belt, and completed the look with beige loafers. Little Raha, in his arms, looked absolutely adorable in a white frock.