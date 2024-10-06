Alia Bhatt’s vibrant ethnic look in sharara set will convince you to ditch your lehenga this Navratri. Watch

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Jigra, and her promotional looks are nothing short of glamorous. Recently, she made a stunning appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi alongside her co-star Vedang Raina. The 31-year-old actress is a total fashionista who never misses a chance to set style goals, and her latest look is no exception. With Navratri in full swing, Alia dazzled in a colourful sharara set that perfectly embraced the festive spirit. Alia Bhatt dazzled in an ethnic ensemble featuring a vibrant kurta and red sharara pants(Instagram)

If you're searching for inspiration for your next dandiya night outfit, Alia's look is sure to spark some ideas. Scroll down to take some style notes! (Also read: Alia Bhatt serves up major boss babe vibes in sassy blazer and bralette combo for Jigra promotions. Her outfit costs… )

Alia Bhatt rocks stunning sharara set

On Sunday evening, Alia was spotted by the paparazzi, looking as radiant as ever. Her pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from followers who couldn't stop gushing over her look. One user wrote, "Lovely," while another commented, "Such a beauty," and many others flooded her post with fire and heart emojis. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Decoding Alia's glam look

For her look, Alia wore a stunning ethnic ensemble that perfectly blended tradition and modernity. Her outfit featured a scoop-neckline kurta adorned with vibrant prints, patchwork detailing, and sequin embellishments that showcased rich Indian craftsmanship. She paired it with red ajrak-printed sharara pants and elegantly wrapped a matching dupatta around her arms for a complete glam ethnic look.

She kept her accessories minimal to let her outfit shine, opting for a pair of dazzling jhumka earrings for a touch of glamour. Multiple golden stacked rings adorned her fingers, and a pair of silver high heels added the perfect finishing touches, making her look a complete showstopper.

Her makeup was flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and soft nude lipstick. With her luscious shoulder-length tresses styled in soft curls and parted to the side, she completed her elegant ethnic look to perfection.