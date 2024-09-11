Alia Bhatt to make Paris Fashion Week 2024 debut, share runway with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Alia Bhatt has been making waves lately for a variety of reasons. The RRR star is set to dazzle on the silver screen with her thrilling performance in the highly-anticipated film Jigra. On top of that, she's ready to make her mark in the fashion world as she prepares for her grand debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024. After her jaw-dropping appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, she's now getting ready to walk the runway at the prestigious Place de l'Opera, where she'll share the spotlight with none other than the OG fashion queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Alia Bhatt will make her Paris Fashion Week debut on September 23.(Instagram)

Alia Bhatt to debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Alia Bhatt is set to make her grand debut as the Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2024. She will walk the runway at the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris on September 23.

Showing her excitement, Alia shared, “Firsts are always special, and I am deeply honored to walk for Le Défilé with L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. Being among such inspiring, powerful, and confident women is a moment of pride for me, and I can’t wait to join them on this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other stars who will grace the runway

Alia will be joined by an incredible lineup of icons, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Leila Bekhti, Marie Bouchet, Cindy Bruna, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Luma Groth, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Vio, and Yseult at Paris Fashion Week 2024. Aishwarya, a regular at the event, has always captivated audiences with her runway presence. This year, fans are buzzing with excitement to see both popular actresses share the stage, promising an unforgettable moment at this prestigious fashion event. The prestigious Place de l’Opéra will be transformed into an open-air runway, accessible to all, turning the exclusive Parisian venue inside out.