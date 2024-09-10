Alia Bhatt's backless leather dress for Jigra promotions is the definition of glam. Can you guess how much it costs?

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Jigra, and her recent promotional look is pure glam. The diva was spotted on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai, rocking a black backless dress that perfectly showcases her fashion prowess. Known for her incredible style and trendsetting outfits, Alia never fails to make an impression, and this appearance is a testament to that. The chic black dress not only highlights her effortless elegance but also offers a fresh dose of fashion inspiration. Let's decode her look and take some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Alia Bhatt's simple pink ethnic suit is ideal for anyone who loves keeping it minimal yet stylish. See pics, video ) Alia Bhatt showcased effortless elegance in a black backless dress for Jigra promotions.(Instagram)

Alia Bhatt stuns in black leather dress

For her chic promotion look, Alia Bhatt dazzled in a stunning black dress made from buttery vegan leather. The dress fits her figure beautifully, with a knotted neckline and a daringly low halter back that adds a touch of allure. The midi length strikes the perfect balance between sexy and sophisticated, creating a look that is both elegant and modern.

If you're inspired by Alia's glamorous look and want to recreate it for yourself, here are the details. Her chic black dress is from the brand Hilda and is priced at Rs. 53,600.

Alia Bhatt's stunning black dress comes with price tag of Rs. 53,600.(wearura.in)

For accessories, Alia kept it simple to let her dress take centre stage. She paired her outfit with a quirky broad silver bracelet and black pump heels. Her makeup was equally understated, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled into a neat bun, completing her look with effortless elegance.

Her photos and videos quickly went viral on social media, racking up tons of likes and comments from her followers. One fan commented, "Gorgeous," while another wrote, "She looks so classy." Many others flooded her post with several fire and heart emojis.

On the work front

On the work front, Alia is currently filming her action-packed role in the YRF spy film Alpha, and she recently traveled to Kashmir for a shoot. Rumour has it that Hrithik Roshan might make a cameo. Additionally, she's eagerly awaiting the release of her latest production, Jigra, hitting theaters on October 11.