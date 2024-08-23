Alia Bhatt's simple pink ethnic suit is ideal for anyone who loves keeping it minimal yet stylish. See pics, video

Alia Bhatt just brightened our Friday with her stunning appearance in Mumbai. The 31-year-old actress looked absolutely radiant in a pink ethnic suit that screams elegance. Alia, the ultimate fashionista, always nails her style game, whether she's rocking a chic saree or a red carpet-worthy gown. Whenever she steps out, she effortlessly grabs attention with her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense. Her latest look is no exception, serving us some fresh ethnic fashion inspiration in a vibrant pink suit that's sure to brighten your day. Let's dive into her look and pick up some style tips for our own wardrobes! (Also read: Alia Bhatt elevates power dressing in striped blazer and denim combo, serves perfect summer fashion inspiration. Watch) Alia Bhatt's simple pink suit is a must-have for fans of minimalist aesthetics.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Alia Bhatt stuns in pink suit

Alia's pictures and videos quickly took social media by storm, racking up likes and comments from her adoring fans who couldn't stop gushing over her chic look. One fan wrote, "Always beautiful," while another commented, "Simplicity in pink." Many others flooded the posts with fire and heart emojis. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

For her day outing, Alia embraced a minimalistic approach, opting for a simple yet elegant ethnic suit that radiated effortless charm. Her outfit featured a light pink kurta with a V-neckline, beautifully adorned with delicate white embroidery on the neck and sleeves. The loose fit of the kurta added to the comfy chic vibes she was going for. Alia paired it with a dark pink organza dupatta, draped gracefully, and matching pants that completed the ensemble with just the right amount of flair.

She accessorised her look with silver hoop earrings, black rectangular sunglasses, and a pair of silver flats, adding just the right touch of glamour. Her makeup was on point, with mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and soft pink lipstick. Alia completed the look with her luscious tresses styled in a sleek, middle-parted bun.

On the work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is juggling several exciting projects. She will soon appear on the silver screen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina and has also been cast in Alpha with the rising star Sharvari Wagh.