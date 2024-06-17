Loved Alia Bhatt's stunning look in butter yellow floral printed vintage dress for her book launch? Here's what it costs

Alia Bhatt made headlines on Sunday by adding another feather to her cap, turning writer with the release of her first book, "ED Finds A Home," at the Storyverse Children's Lit Fest in Mumbai. She was accompanied at the book launch by her mother, Soni Razdan, and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Alia is a total stunner and whenever she steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Her latest outing was no exception as she dazzled in a bright yellow floral dress that epitomised summer chic. Florals are synonymous with summer fashion and Alia embraced this perfectly with her easy, breezy flared dress. Let's decode her stunning look and take some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Alia Bhatt exudes unmatched elegance and style in a stunning Sabyasachi pantsuit, sets new fashion standards. Check pics ) Alia Bhatt dazzles in a butter yellow floral dress at a book launch event, showcasing a perfect blend of style and comfort. (HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Alia Bhatt stuns in yellow floral dress

As soon as Alia's pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media, her fans couldn't keep calm and flooded her posts with tons of likes and comments. With every look, Alia provides a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. Her latest ensemble showcases the perfect blend of style and comfort while exuding feminine, floral and vintage vibes, making it a must-have for your summer wardrobe. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty!

Her outfit comes in an enchanting shade of butter yellow and features slender straps, pockets for an ultra-versatile feel, a boned bodice to cinch the waist, and a beautifully flared maxi hemline. The vibrant floral print in pastel hues adorning her dress embraces perfect summer/spring fashion vibes, making her outfit a true work of art. If you loved Alia's look and are wondering about the cost, don't worry—we've got the details for you. Her outfit is from the brand House of CB and is named Lolita. Incorporating it into your wardrobe will cost you £169, which is equivalent to ₹17,901.

Alia's floral outfit is from the brand House of CB and accompanied by a price tag of ₹17,901.

In terms of accessories, Alia kept it minimal to let her outfit shine, styling her look with just a pair of stud earrings and white strappy heels. Her soft, dewy makeup featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious, shoulder-length tresses styled into soft curls and left open in a middle partition, she finished off her breathtaking look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has finished filming her upcoming movie, "Jigra." Additionally, in January, Sanjay Leela Bhansali surprised his fans by announcing his next film, "Love and War," which will star Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.