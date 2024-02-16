Alia Bhatt stuns in chic ombre pantsuit worth 3.15 lakh at Poacher trailer launch, redefines trends in power dressing

Alia Bhatt attended the trailer launch of the upcoming series Poacher, of which she is the executive producer, on Thursday. For the event, Alia flaunted her boss babe look and donned a stylish pantsuit. The National Award-winning actress is not only loved for her incredible acting skills but also rules the fashion charts. Whenever she steps out, she makes sure to steal the limelight with her amazing sense of style and undeniable beauty. From her stunning saree looks in the Rani era to her international appearances in glamorous gowns, the diva can pull off any look to perfection. Alia Bhatt turned heads in stunning pantsuit look featuring a captivating ombre pattern.(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

With pantsuits currently sweeping the fashion world, Alia Bhatt's latest look is a masterclass in styling these trendy pieces with the utmost flair. So without any further ado, let's delve into her look and take some fashion notes! (Also read: Alia Bhatt's stunning red carpet look in ajrakh printed saree with a modern drape, redefines glamour at award ceremony )

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Alia Bhatt stuns in stylish ombre pantsuit

Alia's pictures and videos from the event instantly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her look. In the post, the actress can be seen exuding chic and confident vibes as she stuns in an ombre pantsuit that is sure to redefine trends in power dressing. Let's take a moment to admire her drop-dead gorgeous look.

Decoding Alia's chic look

Alia's outfit comes in a unique shade of green called 'Green Denver gradient' and features a single-breasted blazer with a deep V-shaped collared neckline, full sleeves, padded shoulders and a shiny metallic gold button fastening that also adorns the hem of the sleeves. She paired it with a matching pair of high-waisted trousers that showcased the trendy wide-legged silhouette and added an oomph factor to her look. If you loved Alia's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got your back. Her look came straight from the shelves of luxury fashion brand Elle Saab. Her blazer cost $2,725 which is equivalent to ₹2.26 lakh while her pants come with a price tag of $1072 which is ₹88k.

Her blazer comes with a price tag of $2,725 which is equivalent to ₹2.26 lakh.(modaoperandi.com)

Her chic pants cost $1072 which is equal to ₹88k.(modaoperandi.com)

Alia kept her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit take centre stage and just styled her look with a pair of stud earrings and white high heels. Her glam makeup look features nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, a dewy base and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. She styled her luscious shoulder-length tresses into soft curls and left them open in the side partition that perfectly complemented her chic look. With the perfect blend of style and elegance, her look is a true showstopper.