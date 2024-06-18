Alia Bhatt elevates power dressing in striped blazer and denim combo, serves perfect summer fashion inspiration. Watch

Alia Bhatt is here to give you some stunning summer fashion inspiration. The gorgeous actor was snapped in Mumbai on Tuesday morning looking radiant in a blazer and denim combo. Alia is a total stunner who can pull off any look to perfection, whether it's a chic pantsuit or a red-carpet worthy glam gown. Whenever she steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Just a day ago, she wowed her fans in a yellow floral dress, and this time, she proves her fashion savvy in a trendy striped blazer. Let's decode her stylish appearance and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Loved Alia Bhatt's stunning look in butter yellow floral printed vintage dress for her book launch? Here's what it costs ) Alia Bhatt's recent look in a blazer and denim pants is a must have for your summer wardrobe.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Alia Bhatt stuns in striped blazer and denim ensemble

Alia's pictures and video were instant hits on social media, with her fans showering her post with tons of likes and comments. In the post, Alia can be seen radiating summer chic in a trendy blazer featuring a collared deep V-neckline, full sleeves, a buttoned bodice, and a flared hemline. The captivating blue and white stripes adorning her blazer added the perfect flair to her look. She complemented it with loose-fitted dark blue denim pants, completing her ensemble with style.

Alia accessorised her look with her all-time favourite pair of gold hoop earrings, several stacked rings adorning her fingers and a pair of white pump high heels. She styled her lustrous tresses into a chic braided hairdo for a neat appearance. Her dewy make-up look included nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, defined brows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of beautiful pink lipstick.

Alia's versatile style

Alia's ensemble perfectly blends comfort with style, making it a must-have in your summer fashion wardrobe. It sets a high standard for power dressing, with a contemporary twist that adds to its appeal. This outfit offers endless styling possibilities - you can easily shift from a polished office ensemble to a relaxed outing with friends. Alia's outfit is ideal for any occasion this season, offering both elegance and ease. We eagerly await her next stylish appearance!

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has completed shooting for her upcoming film titled Jigra. Furthermore, earlier this year in January, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a surprising announcement about his next project titled Love and War, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.