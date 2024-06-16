Rashmika Mandanna nails summer fashion with her effortlessly stylish look in a white shirt and denim ensemble. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna is here to give you some chic summer fashion inspiration with her effortlessly stylish look. Wherever Rashmika steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty, and her latest look is no exception. The Animal actress was snapped in Mumbai on Saturday wearing a white shirt and baggy denim combo, slaying the minimalist fashion trend. Rashmika Mandann's latest look features a stylish white shirt and baggy denim pants. (HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Rashmika is a total stunner and can pull off any look to perfection, whether it's a red carpet-worthy gown or a chic pantsuit. She proves her fashion savvy once again with her latest appearance, which showcases the perfect blend of silhouette and style. As summer hits its stride, her easy, breezy look serves as the ultimate inspiration. Scroll down to take some notes! (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna drips with glamour in a stunning black gown, effortlessly blends grace and style. Check out her pics )

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rashmika Mandanna rocks a white shirt and denim combo

Rashmika Mandanna's summer ensemble exemplifies effortless cool and serves as a masterclass in styling weather-friendly fabrics that prioritise comfort without sacrificing style. Her outfit features a crisp white linen shirt with a flattering V-neckline, buttoned bodice, folded sleeves and pockets on the side. She cleverly tucks in one side of the shirt to create a stylish asymmetry that adds a contemporary edge to her look.

Complementing the top, she opts for grey baggy pants that not only harmonise with the relaxed vibe of her attire but also elevate it with their tailored yet laid-back silhouette. The choice of colours - soft white and muted grey, perfectly complements the overall minimalist aesthetic.

In terms of accessories, she opts for rectangular black sunglasses, a heart-shaped pendant necklace, golden hoop earrings, a pair of white sneakers, and a black bag hung over her shoulder. Her makeup included mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, and a shade of nude lipstick. She styled her shoulder-length, luscious tresses into soft curls and left them open with a middle part, perfectly rounding off her stylish look.

Rashmika's pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, sparking an outpouring of admiration from fans who couldn't help but rave about her spot-on style. Her posts were flooded with likes and comments, confirming her status as a fashion icon. Her look is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. Its versatility allows for multiple styling options, whether you're heading out for a casual date or brunch with friends.