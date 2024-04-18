 Rashmika Mandanna drips with glamour in a stunning black gown, effortlessly blends grace and style. Check out her pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Rashmika Mandanna drips with glamour in a stunning black gown, effortlessly blends grace and style. Check out her pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a stunning fashion inspiration with her latest look, featuring an exquisite black gown adorned with sequins and intricate embroidery

Rashmika Mandanna is a total stunner who knows her way around fashion like a pro. Be it a chic jumpsuit or a sartorial saree, the actress can pull off any look to perfection. Whenever she uploads a picture, she makes sure to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. She is quite active on social media and her glamorous Insta-diaries filled with fashion-forward looks are a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. Just a few days ago, she turned heads in a green maxi dress and this time, she wowed fans with her mesmerising look in a stunning black gown. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in stylish three-piece cyan pantsuit, leaves fans swooning. See photos inside )

Rashmika Mandanna mesmerises in a stunning black gown, epitomizing elegance and charm(Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)
Rashmika Mandanna mesmerises in a stunning black gown, epitomizing elegance and charm(Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in exquisite black gown

On Wednesday, Rashmika gave her fans a mid-week treat as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glam pictures accompanied by the caption, "How many posts are too many posts I wonder." Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, receiving tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over the looks. In the post, she can be seen oozing fashion savvy in a glamorous black dress dripping with glitter and sparkle. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Her stunning outfit is from the shelves of the fashion brand Mishru and features a captivating black shade, thin straps, bodycon fitting, maxi hemline and enchanting floral embellishments adorning all over her ensemble. The intricate sequin embroidery oozing glamour further accentuated her whole look making it a complete showstopper. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Preetham Jukalker, Rashmika accessorised her chic look with diamond statement studded earrings, multiple rings adoring her finger and a pair of high heels.

With the help of make-up artist Vaishnavi Singh, Rashmika was given a nude eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, pink lipstick, contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. Hairstylist Madhu Chakrapu styled Rashmika's shoulder-length locks into soft curls and left them open at the side, framing her face beautifully from the front.

