Ananya Pandey, Khushi Kapoor to Vedang Raina and Shanaya: What the Gen Z fashionistas wore at Anant-Radhika's sangeet

The biggest wedding of the year is just around the corner, and we can't keep calm! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12, and their wedding festivities have already begun. Following a lively Dandiya night, the Ambanis celebrated their sangeet ceremony last night. The event was nothing short of glamorous, as B-town A-listers marked their presence in stunning ethnic ensembles. New-age stars like Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vedang Raina, and many others stole the limelight with their glittery outfits, showcasing modern flair. Let's take a look at what the Gen Z stars wore and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Shloka Mehta stuns in six yards of grace at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet, exudes sheer glamour: Pics ) At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet, Gen Z stars flaunted their fashion prowess with standout outfits.(HT photo)

Ananya Pandey in Manish Malhota saree

A golden sequin saree never goes out of style, and Ananya Panday shows us how to rock it with utmost flair. Her six-yards of grace designed by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra, features heavy sequins and is draped traditionally with the pallu elegantly falling from the shoulder. Paired with an off-shoulder matching bralette blouse, she oozes oomph and sophistication.

Khushi Kapoor's pink saree affair

Khushi Kapoor opted for a pink sequined saree paired with an off-shoulder, full-sleeve blouse, adding a touch of modernity. Complemented by luxurious diamond jewellery, a glamorous makeup look and a chic hairdo, she finished off her stunning ensemble perfectly.

Shanaya Kapoor's silver lehenga

Another Manish Malhotra look full of sequins! Shanaya Kapoor radiates glamour as she dazzles in a silver lehenga featuring a sweetheart neckline blouse adorned with intricate sequin detailing and a matching flared skirt. Styled with a fur cape, diamond jewellery, and a potli bag, she proves her fashion finesse.

Alizeh Agnihotri stuns in red gown

Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, has captivated fashion critics with her bold style in a striking red gown. The off-shoulder outfit features a charming sweetheart neckline and intricate floral detailing throughout. She accessorised elegantly with a sheer sequined dupatta wrapped around her arms and a matching clutch bag, exuding regal vibes.

Palak Tiwari's gorgeous red lehenga

Palak Tiwari opted for a heavily embroidered orange lehenga featuring a deep plunging neckline blouse and a matching flared skirt adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over. Paired with a sheer dupatta, diamond necklace, dewy makeup and loose hair, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Vedang Raina's Indo western look

Vedang Raina is a fashionista who consistently slays style goals with ease. His latest sangeet look is no exception: he dazzled in a maroon kurta with a bandh gala and full sleeves, which he stylishly paired with white Jodhpuri pants, looking absolutely dapper.

Ibrahim Ali khan with Nirvaan khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan showcased a sophisticated look in a navy blue velvet blazer paired with white pants, complemented by black shoes and a trendy wristwatch. Meanwhile, Nirvan went for a sleek black sequined kurta and black lace-up shoes, achieving a stylish yet contemporary appearance.