Alia Bhatt joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the new global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris

Alia Bhatt became the global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and will represent the brand in its global campaigns. She joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, another global ambassador from India for the brand. The actor announced the news on Instagram, sharing a monochromatic look that was an iconic power dressing moment. Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are the only two Indian actors serving as global ambassadors for the brand.(Instagram)

About Alia’s look

Alia Bhatt wore a beige oversized blazer with high-waisted trousers and a white top underneath, with the brand’s tagline, "I am worth it." The blazer has a relaxed, loose fit yet commands attention and authority. Similarly, the wide-leg trousers are also loose-fitting and complement the blazer. In contrast, the white tank top underneath has a more refined, form-fitting appearance, accentuating her curves. The white tank top contrasts with the beige elements of the ensemble, drawing attention to the tagline. Her short hair was styled in youthful waves.

Boss lady in both reel and real

Alia Bhatt has radiated a boss-lady vibe on the silver screen since the beginning of her film career, portraying strong female characters in movies such as Highway, Dear Zindagi, Darlings, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She spoke to Vogue India and expressed her heartfelt gratitude: “It’s such an honour to join the L’Oréal Paris family. A brand that I have always admired for the strong legacy it has built, and for being so rooted in celebrating a woman’s worth. So excited to be a part of this journey with them and share our mutual passion to empower women to embrace their unique beautiful selves."

Fans react

Fans are swooning over Alia’s new brand deal. With another brand in her kitty, Alia Bhatt’s fans wondered in the comments “Shanaya is that you??” Another fan shared their enthusiasm with a fun wordplay, “choosing her as your ambassador is definitely WORTH IT😍” Gushing with pride, they congratulated her and said, “ Another achievement in the global icon’s long list! She is just unstoppable 👏🏻👏🏻”