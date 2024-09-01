Raha Kapoor naps in mom Alia Bhatt's arms as she arrives in Mumbai after wrapping up Alpha shoot. Watch

Alia holds Raha on her arms

As Alia stepped outside the airport, she was seen holding Raha Kapoor, who was fast asleep in her arms. She wrapped a yellow blanket around her and walked inside the car. Alia wore a black full sleeve top, while Raha was seen in a white dress.

In a recent interview with mother-actor Soni Razdan for The Nod, Alia had talked about Raha and said, said, "The only thing that I’d do differently is to make sure Raha takes a liking to an art. That she learns at least one instrument, one dance form, and one sport, because these three skills will be very helpful for her in the long run. I know there is no right or wrong to this, but you left it up to me to decide what I like. I want to start Raha young, so she takes a liking to it. My only regret is not knowing how to play an instrument."

About Alpha

Alpha will feature Alia and Sharvari in a new avatar. They are all set to play super agents in the first female-led movie from YRF Spy Universe. Shiv Rawail will direct the film. In July, Alia officially announced the title of her highly-anticipated collaboration with Yash Raj Films, with a small teaser which also featured a voiceover by Alia outlining what it means.

More details

Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022 after they tied the knot in April 2022.

Alia will be next seen in Jigra which will hit the theatres on October 11. The movie, directed by Vasan Bala, will also feature Vedang Raina. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.