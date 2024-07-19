Alia Bhatt wraps daughter Raha Kapoor in a blanket and holds her close as it rains in Mumbai, fans hail 'mother's love'

Actor Alia Bhatt was on Friday seen with her daughter Raha Kapoor outside their home in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha Kapoor to show under-construction Mumbai home. Watch) Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai.

Alia returns home with Raha as it rains in Mumbai

In a clip, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Alia got out of her car holding Raha Kapoor, who was seemingly sleeping. She wrapped a blanket around her and walked inside as it rained in Mumbai. Alia was seen in a grey tank top, navy blue pants and shoes. Raha wore a white dress.

Fans react to Alia and Raha's video

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "A mother takes care of her children like this." "It's really good to see ... they carry baby on their own." read a comment. "Such an emotional video... Only Alia Bhatt is capable of doing this," wrote a person. An Instagram user said, “It's a pain taking out kids in the rain.”

Alia and her husband-actor, Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed Raha in November 2022. The duo tied the knot in April 2022.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will be next seen in Jigra which will hit the theatres on October 11. The movie, directed by Vasan Bala, will also feature Vedang Raina. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from this, Alia has the upcoming film Alpha in the pipeline. She and Sharvari will play super agents in the film, directed by Shiv Rawail. The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but with strong female characters.

YRF's spy universe began with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). It continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023, as was Tiger 3.