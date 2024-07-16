Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha Kapoor to show under-construction Mumbai home. Watch

Ranbir carried Raha in his arms

Ranbir was seen returning to his car after inspecting the under-construction house, as the paparazzi stationed outside the premises spotted him with Raha Kapoor in his arms. Raha wore a red top and a pair of jeans, with her hair tied in a bun. She was seen for a few seconds, as Ranbir kept her inside the car and went on to discuss about something with the staff nearby. The actor chose an all-black look in hoodie and jeans, and styled it with a white cap.

Ranbir pays monthly visits to the spot to take a look at the construction work happening in the building. Last month, he was accompanied by mother Neetu Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt. At the site, Alia carried Raha in her arms. In another clip, Ranbir was seen carrying the toddler.

More details

In 2022, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on the balcony of their Bandra home after dating for five long years. In November of that year, the couple welcomed Raha into the world. According to reports Ranbir and Alia have registered Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is a ₹250 crore property, in Raha’s name.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. A sequel to the film is already in the works. He will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film. Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also stars Alia and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.