Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take Raha to new home; her cute frown reminds fans of Rishi Kapoor: ‘Grandpa reincarnated’

Raha spotted with Alia, Ranbir, Neetu

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, was also spotted with them. Several pictures and videos of the family emerged on social media platforms. In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the trio was seen making their way to the building from their car.

Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in a black T-shirt, white jacket, black shorts and sneakers. He also wore dark sunglasses. Alia was seen in a beige top, matching trousers, and slip-ons. She tied her hair in a bun. Raha wore a printed beige outfit and shoes. She sported two hair buns.

Alia, Ranbir take turn to carry Raha

At the site, Alia carried Raha in her arms. In another clip, Ranbir was seen carrying the toddler. As Alia sat inside the car, Ranbir gave her Raha. Neetu was seen in a white shirt and trousers with Ranbir.

Fans react to Raha's expressions

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Iski shakal Rishi Kapoor kitne milte hai (Her face is so similar to Rishi Kapoor)." A person wrote, "Raha gives expressions similar to grandpa Rishi Kapoor." "Xerox copy of Rishi Kapoor," read a comment. "Her face is almost as if Rishi Kapoor reincarnated," wrote an Instagram user. "She looks irritated to see so many people," wrote another fan.

About Ranbir's Raha tattoo

Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022 after they tied the knot in April 2022. Recently, celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, shared several pictures of Ranbir on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a tattoo of Raha's name. The name 'Raha' is prominently displayed near his shoulder.

Ranbir and Alia's upcoming films

Ranbir will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park. He is also gearing up for the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film. Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also stars Alia and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Fans will see Alia in Jigra which will release in theatres on October 11. Jigra marks her maiden collaboration with filmmaker Vasan Bala. Also starring Vedang Raina, Jigra is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.