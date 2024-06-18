 Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor is very ‘specific’ about Raha's fashion choices | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor is very ‘specific’ about Raha's fashion choices

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Jun 18, 2024 07:25 PM IST

Alia Bhatt said that while people would assume she's behind her daughter Raha Kapoor's wardrobe, it's actually put together by the father, Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt recently shared a picture of her husband Ranbir Kapoor taking a walk with their daughter, Raha Kapoor. It was the first-ever picture of Raha walking. Now, in an interview with The Indian Express, Alia talked about how involved a father Ranbir is. (Also Read – Alia Bhatt posts cute picture of Raha walking with Ranbir Kapoor, internet reacts: ‘Papa’s Dilbaro’)

Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is very specific about Raha's fashion choices
Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is very specific about Raha's fashion choices

What Alia said

When asked if anything that surprised Alia about Ranbir as a father, she said, “Nothing surprised me. And even if it was a surprise, it's not like I didn't expect it. I always inherently felt like he'd be a wonderful father. The bond that they share is so full of fun. They have so much fun together. They're always troubling each other. They pull each other's leg. They have the funniest conversations. They make each other laugh."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“One of the things I'm most surprised by… not surprised by, but maybe I didn't see to it, is how specific Ranbir is about Raha's fashion choices. I have to go and ask him, ‘Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this thing today?’ He'll come and rummage into the wardrobe and he'll put it together and get so involved deeply even into that. When you'd think I'd be the one doing that, I'd be like, ‘No no, leave it up to him. He’ll do a great job.'”

Alia said that Ranbir comes up with creative ideas to entertain Raha, and his creatvity takes Alia by surprise. She also said that the creativity comes very naturally to Ranbir and he doesn't have to try hard for that.

Alia and Ranbir

Alia and Ranbir started dating when they were preparing for Ayan Mukerji's 2022 fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot in 2022 and became parents to their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in the same year. They'll reunite on screen next year for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Besides that film, Ranbir will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana. Alia will star in Vasan Bala's Jigra and an untitled YRF Spy Universe film with Sharvari Wagh.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor is very ‘specific’ about Raha's fashion choices
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On