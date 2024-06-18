Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor is very ‘specific’ about Raha's fashion choices

What Alia said

When asked if anything that surprised Alia about Ranbir as a father, she said, “Nothing surprised me. And even if it was a surprise, it's not like I didn't expect it. I always inherently felt like he'd be a wonderful father. The bond that they share is so full of fun. They have so much fun together. They're always troubling each other. They pull each other's leg. They have the funniest conversations. They make each other laugh."

“One of the things I'm most surprised by… not surprised by, but maybe I didn't see to it, is how specific Ranbir is about Raha's fashion choices. I have to go and ask him, ‘Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this thing today?’ He'll come and rummage into the wardrobe and he'll put it together and get so involved deeply even into that. When you'd think I'd be the one doing that, I'd be like, ‘No no, leave it up to him. He’ll do a great job.'”

Alia said that Ranbir comes up with creative ideas to entertain Raha, and his creatvity takes Alia by surprise. She also said that the creativity comes very naturally to Ranbir and he doesn't have to try hard for that.

Alia and Ranbir

Alia and Ranbir started dating when they were preparing for Ayan Mukerji's 2022 fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot in 2022 and became parents to their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in the same year. They'll reunite on screen next year for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Besides that film, Ranbir will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana. Alia will star in Vasan Bala's Jigra and an untitled YRF Spy Universe film with Sharvari Wagh.