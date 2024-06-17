Alia Bhatt posts cute picture of Raha walking with Ranbir Kapoor, internet reacts: ‘Papa’s Dilbaro’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are not shy about showing their love for their daughter, Raha Kapoor. Alia recently posted a heartwarming picture of Raha walking with Ranbir, on Instagram. The post received a lot of love from Harshdeep Kaur and many other IG users. (Also read: Alia Bhatt turns writer; launches a children book: ‘A new adventure begins’) Alia Bhatt shared an adorable photo of her daughter Raha walking with Dad Ranbir Kapoor.

Fans shower love on Raha Kapoor

In the picture taken from behind, Raha is seen walking along with her father Ranbir. Raha wore a cute yellow-coloured outfit, while her father donned a white cap, a green t-shirt, and white shorts. The father-daughter duo were seen matching in white-colored shoes. Alia captioned her post as, “no caption needed (heart and flower emojis).”

Harshdeep commented, “Papa’s Dilbaro (two hearts emojis).” While Farah Khan Ali added three heart emojis in the comment section. A user also wrote, “Awww..! (teary-eyed emoji) This picture just won the internet today! cutest (teary-eyed, hand-shaped heart, two hearts and smiling emojis).” Another fan commented, “pov - alias favourite view (heart emoji).”

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor relationship

Alia and Ranbir started dating from January 2017, as revealed by Ranbir on record. The duo tied the knot on April 14 , 2022. The couple welcomed their first daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. While revealing the meaning of her daughter's name in an Instagram post Alia wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! (heart emoji).”

Alia Bhatt's upcoming project

Alia will next be seen in her home production called Jigra. She is also part of YRF's female-led spy universe movie.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming project

Ranbir is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which is based on the ancient epic text of the same name by sage Tulsidas. In the movie, Ranbir plays the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays the role of Goddess Sita. The specific details about the characters in this mystical drama are still being kept under wraps by the movie makers.

Ramayana is expected to release on October 2027.