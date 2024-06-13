Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 swap release dates

Director Koratala Siva’s Telugu film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, will hit screens a little earlier than expected. The film, which was supposed to be released on October 10 will now be released in theatres on September 27. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt to launch her first children's picture book on June 16) Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR in the posters of Jigra and Devara Part 1.

Incidentally, Vasan Bala's Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra will now release a little later than expected. The film that was supposed to be released on September 27 will be released on October 11, a day after Devara was supposed to be released.

Devara: Part 1 to release early

The team of Devara announced the new release date on Thursday. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the film released a new poster of Jr NTR that sees him looking out at sea. They wrote, “Sending a Warning Notice to all coasts about his early arrival. Man of Masses @Tarak9999's #Devara in cinemas from September 27th! #DevaraOnSep27th.” Sharing the new poster without logos, they wrote, “Devara mouname savaranaleni hecharika. (Devara’s silence is his command.)”

Jigra release postponed

Soon after the release date of Devara was announced, the team of Jigra also announced a new release date. Alia shared a poster of her wearing a backpack, writing, “11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies.” Vedang also made a similar announcement, while Karan Johar, who's producing the film wrote, “Courage comes to play when one of your own is at risk. Starring Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina - #Jigra arrives in cinemas on 11th October, 2024.”

About Devara and Jigra

Devara will mark Janhvi and Saif’s debut in Tollywood. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Jr NTR plays the titular role in the film, which also boasts a cast that includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. Devara is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Karan will be distributing the film in the north.

Jigra was announced last year in September. The announcement video teased that the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. The film is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production house Eternal Sunshine. Aditya Nanda also stars in the film.