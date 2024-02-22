Alia Bhatt wraps up Vasan Bala's Jigra, drops pics with on-screen brother Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up shooting for her next film Jigra. The actor took to her Instagram account to post new pictures with her co-star Vedang Raina, to share the news. Fans will have to wait till September to catch Alia in the highly anticipated film that is helmed by Vasan Bala. (Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals how she chooses which film to produce and which to star in: ‘I don’t think I fit every role') Alia Bhatt with Vedang Raina.

Alia's latest Instagram post

In the pictures, Alia and Vedang were seen in a light and candid mood as they sat beside each other and smiled. Alia was seen in a white tee and kept her hair untied. Vedang looked handsome in a grey sweater. “Jigra oh… abki teri baari ho (musical note emoticon) #VedangRaina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA (punch emoticon) @Vasan_Bala @swapneel25. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you," she captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Vedang Raina commented, “The best ever (red heart emoticons).” Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating him, added white heart emoticons in the comments section. Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vasan Bala also commented with heart emoticons on Alia's post.

About Jigra

Jigra was announced last year in September. The announcement video teased that the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. “From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward,” she had written in the caption. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production house Eternal Sunshine.

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Apart from Jigra, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Meawhile, Jigra marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

