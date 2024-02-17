 Alia Bhatt reveals how she chooses which film to produce and which to star in | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt reveals how she chooses which film to produce and which to star in: 'I don't think I fit every role'

Alia Bhatt reveals how she chooses which film to produce and which to star in: ‘I don’t think I fit every role'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 17, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Alia Bhatt has revealed her process when she reads a script and has to decide whether to star in it or just produce it.

Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions was announced in 2021 and so far has produced three projects. Two of them star Alia in the lead--Darlings and Jigra-- but one --Poachers-- does not. How does the actor decide which project she wishes to produce and which she wishes to star in? (Also Read | Poacher trailer: Alia Bhatt, Emmy winner Richie Mehta unite for movie on one of the biggest crime rackets in India)

Alia Bhatt during the trailer launch of the web series Poacher.(PTI)
Alia Bhatt during the trailer launch of the web series Poacher.(PTI)

How to choose?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Alia revealed that she needs to know whether or not she even fits the part. "Do you fit the part? That's the most important question. I don't think I fit every part, you know, so sometimes...and I'm working on a lot of stuff right now, which I'm not acting in. In fact, I see other mainstream actresses as well while we are creating them. I'm like, 'Oh, this will be great for this one'...or actors."

She added, "So, (it is) something that very naturally happens. Even when I am in a film, I don't look at it only from my character's point of view. So how is everybody sitting in this? So yeah, are you right for the part?"

How did Poachers come to be?

Poachers is Alia's latest production and is directed by Delhi Crime Season 1's Richie Mehta. Richie, who won an Emmy for Delhi Crime, said Poachers ‘fell into his lap’ when he asked for videos from across the country for a special project, and someone sent him a video on an ivory trade raid. He decided not to include that video in his project then but came back to it, hoping to make a full series on it.

About Poachers

Poachers is produced by Oscar-winning production company QC Entertainment and created, written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, with Alia Bhatt as Executive Producer of the series.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the heartbreaking reality of the merciless and incessant killing of elephants.

In an interview with ANI, Richie Mehta said, "It is about wildlife crime fighters in India, a story about people fighting for our future. Young people are motivated to do everything they can in their power and more to save what they believe is the planet. These wildlife crime fighters are trying to save the entire ecosystem. It's inspired by a true story, the largest elephant poaching case in the history of India, and how these people came together and figured out, with very little support, how to navigate this."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
