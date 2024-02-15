Poacher trailer: Alia Bhatt, Emmy winner Richie Mehta unite for movie on one of the biggest crime rackets in India

After winning an International Emmy Award for his police procedural Delhi Crime, director Richie Mehta has turned his attention to the jungles of Kerala. His next series, Poacher, is a crime saga that revolves around the elephant poaching racket prevalent in the state. Actor Alia Bhatt serves as a co-producer on the project. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor react as Shah Rukh Khan crashes their housewarming party in new ad. Watch) Dibyendu Bhattacharya investigates a crime racket in Poahcer

Poacher trailer

On Thursday, Alia took to her Instagram handle to unveil the trailer of Poacher. She called it “a story of one of the biggest crime rackets in India” in the caption. The trailer starts in a Kerala forest, where an elephant is being targeted by a poaching gang. The action then moves indoors where the investigators discuss how the poaching racket in Kerala had been silent since the 1990s, and has suddenly re-emerged now.

The investigating team, led by Dibyendu Bhattacharya and also consisting of Nimisha Sajayan, goes on a mission to crack down arguably the biggest crime racket India has seen, which amounts to the astronomically high figure of ₹1 crore crore. The racket isn't limited to the jungles of India, but is spread across the globe. The series also stars Alia's Darlings co-star Roshan Mathew.

About Poacher

Earlier this week, Alia dropped another video on her Instagram handle, in which she was seen inside a jungle. Alia had a bag in her hand and was wearing a casual attire as her voice in the background talked about elephant murders in the jungle. The discovery of a loaded rifle, spent bullet casings, and the haunting outline of a lifeless body shocked Alia.

Documenting her experience while shooting for the awareness video, Alia wrote in the caption, “I spent less than a day in the jungle to shoot this awareness video, but it still gave me chills. Murder is Murder...and I can't wait for you to see the full story through the eyes of #RichieMehta and our stellar cast @nimisha_sajayan @roshan.matthew @dibyenduofficial.”

Poacher is an investigative crime series based on true events and it explores the issue of ivory poaching in India.'It is executive produced by QC Entertainment's Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man's Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The series will be out on Prime Video India on February 23.

