Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor react as Shah Rukh Khan crashes their housewarming party in new ad. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have once again joined hands for a new commercial. After the trio blessed fans with an ad inspired by Shah Rukh's 2023 blockbuster Jawan last year, the actors are once again promoting a steel brand. On Wednesday, the ad saw Alia, Shah Rukh and Ranbir reprise their iconic roles from their films Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rockstar and Raees, respectively. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan come together for new Jawan-inspired ad Shah Rukh Khan crashes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's party in new commercial.

The ad was shared by the official handle of Rungta Steel with a line inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's Raees character, “Ammi jaan kehti thi ki solid ghar banana ho toh sirf Rungta Steel TMT bar (Mom used to say that if you want to build a solid house, use only Rungta Steel TMT bar).”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Watch Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh's ad

In the clip Alia Bhatt's Gangubai throws a housewarming party with Rockstar aka Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor). As they brag about their lavish home, Shah Rukh crashes the party. In his Raaes avatar, the actor made an explosive entry by wrecking the roof of Alia and Ranbir's new home. He then goes on to tell a shocked Alia and Ranbir, why he came to their party. He said in Urdu, "My mom used to say, no party is big or small and you must go."

When Ranbir tells him he should have come using the door instead, Shah Rukh said, "If you had used Rungta Steel, I would not have been able to come crashing like that." A fan commented on the ad, "These three are needed together in one film." One more said, “Raees X Rockstar X Gangubai (fire emojis).”

Their earlier ad together

In the earlier advertisement, which dropped in October 2023, Shah Rukh reprised his Jawan role, while Alia was dressed as her character Shanaya from Student of the Year and Ranbir Kapoor was seen in his Barfi avatar. The ad recreated the fan-favourite hostage scene from Jawan, in which Shah Rukh’s character had joked about wanting Alia, when asked what were his demands.

In the ad, Shah Rukh and Alia continuously called Ranbir by the names of his other characters such as Shiva, Sanju, Jagga, and Rocket Singh. Shah Rukh also threatened Alia and Ranbir in the ad, as he talked to them about building a strong house.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place