Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan come together for new Jawan-inspired ad. Fans call it ‘dream cast'

What's in the ad?

In the new commercial of the popular steel brand, the three stars are introduced by a track inspired by the Jawan theme, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Grammy Award-nominated rapper Rajakumari.

The track in the ad starts goes like, “RK ka hai wonder, Alia hai showstopper, Rungta Steels ka King Khan hai just like thunder.” The three stars then get together, in matching black outfitsß, holding the brand's steel rods in hand, and saying aloud the brand tag line in chorus.

The caption of the steel brand's official Instagram handle, however, states, “Picture abhi baki hai” (The film isn't over yet), which suggests there might be a longer version of the ad in the pipeline. This popular line is taken from Shah Rukh's 2007 reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om, written and directed by Farah Khan.

Fan reactions

No surprises that the fans of the three stars lost it when they watched the ad. One of them wrote, “I AM OBSESSED AND IT'S JUST AN AD (crying emoji).” Another commented, My mains (sparkle emojis)." “DREAM CAST (surprise emoji),” wrote a third one. A fan also commented, “Oh my god all favourite in one frame after so long.”

Ranbir, Alia, SRK

While the three stars have shared screen space with each other one-on-one, all of them have never united for any film yet. Ranbir and Alia starred opposite each other in Ayan Mukerji's hit supernatural film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva last year. Alia has shared screen space with Shah Rukh in Gauri Shinde's 2016 coming-of-age film Dear Zindagi. And Shah Rukh had a scene with Ranbir in his cameo for Karan Johar's 2016 romantic film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Interestingly, Shah Rukh also had an extended cameo in Brahmastra, but didn't share the screen space with Alia or Ranbir.

While Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki, Alia has announced Jigra as her next project. Ranbir will star in Animal, the teaser of which was dropped earlier today on the occasion of his birthday.

