Alia Bhatt shares birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor, says he read caption from his ‘secret account sitting next to her'

Actor Alia Bhatt has wished husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor on his 41st birthday with a bunch of unseen photos and a sweet note. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Alia shared several pictures from their holidays as well as wedding. (Also Read | Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wish ‘special human being’ Ranbir Kapoor on his 41st birthday; share pics) Alia Bhatt shared a post for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday.

Alia shares unseen pics of Ranbir

In the first photo, which is blurry, Alia closed her eyes and kissed Ranbir Kapoor on his cheek. He stuck out his tongue, while clicking the selfie. The picture was seemingly clicked at night in New York where the couple went for a vacation.

The next photo showed Alia and Ranbir holding each other as they watched a baseball match. Both of them wore matching caps. While Alia was in a white T-shirt, Ranbir wore a blue shirt. They had their backs towards the camera.

Alia also posted photos of herself

Alia, dressed in casuals, posed in front of the number 8 as she clicked a selfie, in the next picture. She also posted a closeup and monochrome photo of Ranbir from their wedding day. In the next black and white candid picture, Ranbir showed his palm to Alia who, smiled looking at it. The last photo was another closeup shot of Ranbir's face clicked during their vacation a few years ago.

Alia pens sweet note for Ranbir

Sharing the unseen photos, Alia wrote, "My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me... (grimacing face emojis) all I’d like to say is..happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical (infinity symbol, sparkles and heart suit emojis)."

Celebs wish Ranbir

Reacting to the post, Bipasha Basu said, "Happy birthday Ranbir." Sophie Choudry wished, "Happy bday RK (Ranbir Kapoor)!! Lots of love." PV Sindhu wrote, "Happy birthday Ranbir!! Love the Yankees support." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted red heart emojis. Gauahar Khan said, "Happy birthday Ranbir." Zoya Akhtar posted a smiling face emoji.

About Animal

It is a double celebration for Ranbir as the teaser for his upcoming film Animal was also released on his birthday. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal will release in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam – on December 1 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON