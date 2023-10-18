Shah Rukh Khan holds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hostage in Jawan-inspired ad, fans call it 'best one ever'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor have come together for a new ad for a steel brand. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, Rungta Steel posted a nearly one-minute-long video featuring the trio. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan come together for new Jawan-inspired ad) Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a new ad.

Shah Rukh, Alia and Ranbir in new ad

Inspired by Shah Rukh's latest film Jawan the ad was shot inside a metro car as the actor sported his bald look and red shirt. Alia Bhatt was seen dressed as her character Shanaya (from Student of the Year). Ranbir Kapoor was seen in an outfit similar to what he wore in Barfi. Both Alia and Ranbir were his hostages.

Throughout the ad, Shah Rukh talked to them about building a strong house. Both Shah Rukh and Alia continuously called Ranbir by the names of his other characters such as Shiva, Sanju, Jagga, and Rocket Singh. Shah Rukh also threatened them in the ad.

Fans react to ad

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "#Jawan movie craze next level, everywhere Vikram Rathore." Another fan said, "Lovely ad. This is the best ad ever. Vikram Rathore with Barfi & Shanaya in Jawan Metro." "Amazing ad. So good to see the rendition of #Jawan! Best one ever," read a comment. "Amazing funny ad, this is spreading like fire," wrote an X user. In one of the scenes in Jawan, when asked what he wants, Shah Rukh says "Alia Bhatt".

About Jawan

Shah Rukh was last seen in Jawan, the highest-grossing Bollywood release this year. Helmed by Atlee, the film released on September 7. It stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make cameo appearances in the film.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh had said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."

