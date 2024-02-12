Alia Bhatt looks shocked in new Poacher promo video as she spends 'less than a day in jungle': It still gave me chills

Actor Alia Bhatt is part of an awareness video for her upcoming crime series Poacher. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Alia shared a video in which she was seen inside a jungle. She was dressed in casuals and carried a bag. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt comes on board as executive producer on Delhi Crime director Richie Mehta's crime series Poacher) Alia Bhatt in a still from new Poacher promo video.

Alia features in new promo video

In the video, a shocked Alia looked around in the jungle as cops investigated a poaching case. She came across a loaded rifle, bullet casings, and the silhouette of the lifeless body of an elephant. She spoke in Hindi in the video, "Ashok's murder was reported at 9 this morning. The third one this month. His body was lifeless, mutilated. Ashok was just ten years old. He never saw his killers."

Alia says shooting for video gave her chills

She also said, “They might think they will get away with it, but they won't. Just because Ashok was not one of us, that doesn't make this crime any less significant. Because murder is murder.”

Alia captioned the post, "I spent less than a day in the jungle to shoot this awareness video, but it still gave me chills. Murder is Murder…and I can’t wait for you to see the full story through the eyes of #RichieMehta and our stellar cast @nimisha_sajayan @roshan.matthew @dibyenduofficial."

About Poacher

Written, created, and directed by Richie Mehta, Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on February 23. The crime drama series is based on true events. The fictionalised dramatisation uncovers the largest ivory poaching ring in India.

The story is based on a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and good Samaritans who risked their lives trying to track down this investigation. Poacher is executive produced by QC Entertainment’s Edward H Hamm Jr, Raymond Mansfield, and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man’s Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

What Alia had said about being part of Poacher

Alia recently said in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The impact of Poacher was deeply personal, and Richie's portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team. The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it's based on true events, that sheds light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests."

