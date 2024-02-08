Saif Ali Khan says audience is terribly interested in star kids: ‘Look at The Archies, we’re only talking about them'

Saif Ali Khan has pointed out how the public interest in star kids goes way beyond his children. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor explained how people are only talking about star kids in Zoya Akhtar's recent period musical The Archies. (Also Read: The Archies: What makes Suhana Khan the perfect Veronica Lodge) Saif Ali Khan says people are only talking about star kids in The Archies

What Saif said

“The audience and people are so interested in star kids. I mean, look at Archies for example. We've only been talking about certain (actors who are star kids),” said Saif in the interview. The Archies marked the debut film of actors Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Agastya Nanda, the maternal grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late Sridevi.

He added that the cameras have always chased his younger sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh:“I mean they're constantly being photographed, constantly being followed. Tomorrow, if someone wants to make a movie with one of them, it's not rocket science. Because someone would obviously be (thinking of their popularity). So we have to decide why this attention and where it comes from. There was Taimur who was doing his taekwondo thing, people photographed him, and it was all over the internet. We don't want that kind of attention. We don't make the star kid. I mean, we might make it biologically (laughs), but what makes the star kid is the press, the photographers, and then the audience. Perhaps they just want to innocently see the star kid. So why is this such a (big deal)?”

About Saif's kids

Saif has four children. He has actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with actor Amrita Singh. He and his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor are parents to Taimur and Jeh.

Saif will next be seen in Koratala Siva's Telugu action thriller Devara: Part 1, where he'll lock horns with Jr NTR. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is slated to release on April 5.