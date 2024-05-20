Love Jr NTR? Here's a look at the Devara star's 10 best films on his 41st birthday

Like numerous south stars, he made his on-screen debut as a child artiste but today, he has become a global Telugu superstar who is flying the flag of the family legacy quite high. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, or Jr NTR or Tarak as he is popularly known, is an award-winning actor and grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao. (Also read: Fear song from Devara: Jr NTR wrecks havoc at Red Sea in pulsating track from Koratala Siva's action-thriller. Watch) Telugu star Jr NTR celebrates his 41st birthday on Monday.

The Nannako Prematho star is known for his versatile acting skills, able to portray a wide range of characters convincingly, from intense action roles to emotional dramas. He has a magnetic screen presence that captivates audiences, and his charisma and energy draw viewers into his performances.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He’s an exceptional dancer, known for his agility and skilful performances in dance numbers, like we saw in director SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He has appeared in a variety of successful films spanning different genres, appealing to a broad audience base. Coming from a family with a rich legacy in the Telugu film industry, Jr NTR has garnered support from both loyal fans of his family and his own fans who hail from India and around the world. And he is also known for his philanthropy, an example of which we saw recently when he donated ₹12.5 lakhs to a temple in Andhra Pradesh.

On May 20, the RRR star turns 41 and while the audience is eagerly awaiting his next film Devara, here’s a look at the ten best films of Jr NTR.

Simhadri (2003)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, this action-packed film was a significant success and helped establish Jr NTR as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. The film revolves around Simhadri, a loyal henchman of a village landlord who takes on the responsibility of protecting a family secret. Tarak, played by Jr NTR, delivers a stellar performance, balancing action sequences with emotional depth. The film’s high-octane action, coupled with its memorable dialogues and captivating music, struck a chord with audiences, making it a blockbuster hit. Simhadri remains a timeless classic in Telugu cinema, celebrated for its compelling storyline and unforgettable characters.

Yamadonga (2007)

This 2007 fantasy action film is directed by SS Rajamouli and showcased Jr NTR’s versatility as an actor which earned him critical acclaim. It’s a captivating tale that blends mythology with modern storytelling. The film follows the journey of Raja, played by Jr NTR, a small-time thief who dies prematurely and is sent to the underworld ruled by Yama, the god of death. However, through a twist of fate, Raja manages to escape Yama’s clutches and finds himself in a fantasy world ruled by Lord Indra. With his wit and charm, Raja navigates this new realm while also confronting his past deeds. Yamadonga is known for its groundbreaking visual effects, innovative storytelling, and memorable music by MM Keeravani.

Aravindha Sametha (2018)

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this action drama depicts Jr NTR as a young man trying to put an end to the violence between two warring factions in his village. The Tollywood star’s intense portrayal of Veera Raghava, coupled with Trivikram’s gripping narrative and powerful dialogues, captivated audiences. The film’s social commentary, coupled with its action sequences and emotional depth, struck a chord with the audience, making Aravindha Sametha a commercial and critical success in Telugu cinema.

Temper (2015)

This action film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and featured Jr NTR in a role of a corrupt cop seeking redemption. The story follows Daya, a corrupt and ruthless police officer, whose life takes a transformative turn when he encounters Shanvi, a young woman seeking justice for her friend's death. The actor’s portrayal of Daya, navigating his moral dilemmas and inner conflicts, is compelling and intense. The film explores themes of justice, redemption, and the corrupt underbelly of society. Puri Jagannadh’s gritty storytelling, coupled with the Telugu star’s powerful performance and energetic action sequences, made this movie a superhit with the audiences.

Janatha Garage (2016)

Directed by Koratala Siva, this action-drama received praise for its performances, especially Jr NTR's portrayal of a nature lover with a strong sense of social responsibility. The film centers around Satyam (Jr NTR) who believes in environmental conservation and social welfare. He establishes Janatha Garage, a hub for people to seek help and find solutions to their problems. The narrative takes a compelling turn when Satyam’s ideologies clash with a corrupt politician, played by Mohanlal. Tarak delivers a stellar performance, effortlessly transitioning between emotional depth and high-energy action sequences.

Nannaku Prematho (To Father With Love) (2016)

This revenge drama, directed by Sukumar, showcased Jr NTR in a different light, portraying a character driven by the desire to avenge his father’s betrayal. The story follows Abhiram (Jr NTR) and a poignant tale of revenge, love, and redemption. Sukumar’s direction brings forth a gripping narrative filled with twists and turns, and explores family dynamics and the complexities of relationships. The soul-stirring music by Devi Sri Prasad also added to making Nannaku Prematho a hit with the audience.

Brindaavanam (2010)

This 2010 Telugu romantic comedy-drama is directed by Vamsi Paidipally, and is a tale of love, family, and self-discovery. The story follows Krish (Tarak), a carefree young man who pretends to be in love with Bhoomi (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) to resolve a family dispute. However, his charade leads to unexpected twists and turns as he gets entangled in the lives of her family members. The film’s strength lies in its engaging storyline, witty dialogues, and vibrant characters. Jr NTR delivers a charming performance, effortlessly balancing humor with emotional depth, in this feel-good film.

Aadi (2002)

The movie, directed by VV Vinayak, revolves around Aadi (Tarak), a young man who sets out to avenge his father’s death and restore his family’s honor. As he navigates through a web of deceit and treachery, Aadi encounters obstacles and adversaries, showcasing his resilience and courage. Jr. NTR delivers a power-packed performance, effortlessly portraying Aadi's determination and emotional turmoil. The film’s action sequences, choreographed by Super Subbarayan, are a visual treat, adding intensity to the narrative. The film’s success (it ran for more than 100 days in many cities in the Telugu states) catapulted Jr NTR to stardom and solidified his position as one of Telugu cinema’s leading stars.

Baadshah (2013)

This 2013 Telugu action-comedy film is directed by Sreenu Vaitla and is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride filled with action, romance, and comedy. The film follows the escapades of Rama Rao (Tarak), a street-smart young man who aspires to become a detective like his idol, Baadshah. When circumstances lead him to take on the identity of Baadshah, he finds himself embroiled in a complex web of deceit and danger. Jr NTR delivers a charismatic performance, effortlessly switching between comedy and action sequences. With its blend of humor, romance, and thrilling action sequences, Baadshah became one of the highest-grossing films in Jr NTR’s career at the time.

RRR (2022)

Playing Komaram Bheem in director SS Rajamouli’s film, RRR, catapulted Jr NTR to the global stage. His portrayal of Komaram Bheem is marked by his intensity, passion, and physicality, capturing the essence of the historical figure’s bravery and defiance against oppression. His performance is complemented by his dynamic chemistry with Ram Charan, who plays Alluri Sitarama Raju, another iconic freedom fighter. His dedication to the role, coupled with Rajamouli’s masterful direction and the visual spectacle it is, ensures that RRR will be an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences worldwide. RRR further cemented Jr NTR’s status as one of the Telugu film industry’s finest actors.