Fear song from Devara: Jr NTR wrecks havoc at Red Sea in pulsating track from Koratala Siva's action-thriller. Watch

Jr NTR is all set to set the bar high post SS Rajamouli's epic action-saga RRR. The actor featured in new visuals from the film as the first music video from Devara: Part 1 is has been released. Jr NTR is shown in high-octane action mode in the track by Leo fame Anirudh Ravichander. (Also read: Karan Johar acquires North India theatrical distribution rights for Jr NTR's Devara) Jr NTR looks fierce in the song Fear from Devara: Part 1.

Fear song shows Jr NTR's fierce avatar

The song starts with Jr NTR aka Devara sitting near the sea shore as he looks at the water drenched in blood. It then cuts to the him slaughtering a mob with sword as they try to kill him. There are some sequences of wirework action as well where Devara jumps on top of a ship unarmed and fights the goons. The music video hints at crime and smuggling racket near the Red Sea which forms the narrative of the film.

About Devara: Part 1

Apart from Jr NTR, Devara also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Bhaira. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays Thangam has made her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in the film. Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain also play crucial characters in the action-thriller.

Jr NTR is confident about Devara and at a success part for the Telugu romantic-comedy Tillu Square said, as reported by News 18, “I don’t know if this is a bit too much but I’ll say it anyways. I’m wearing a shirt today and this shirt has a collar. Even if Devara is delayed by a few days, I guarantee you that Devara will be a film that will make all of you raise your collars in pride. We are working hard and will continue to work hard to deliver the best for our audience." Devara is co-produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

Devara will be released on October 10, 2024 worldwide.