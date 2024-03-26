Janhvi Kapoor can’t wait to go back to the sets of Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 and be Thangam again

The shooting for Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 is currently in progress in Goa. Recently, a video of Jr NTR shooting by the beach also surfaced online. Janhvi took to Instagram to share a sneak-peek, revealing that she has wrapped up her schedule. (Also Read: Jr NTR shoots for Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 in Goa; video leaks online) Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Devara: Part 1

Janhvi shared a picture of a sunset taken in Goa, sharing with fans that she can’t wait to return to the sets of Devara. She wrote, “Can’t wait to come back and be #Thangam again. #Devara.” In the film, Janhvi plays the role of a village belle called Thangam, with her looks from the film seeing her in traditional langa vonis. The actor was brought on-board the project last year and she has been shooting for the film ever since.

About Devara

If the glimpse and posters of Devara are anything to go by, the film takes place at sea and features Jr NTR in a new avatar. The film is scheduled to release on October 10 and also stars Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Meera Jasmine, Srikanth, Abhimanyu Singh and others. The film was initially scheduled to release on April 5 but release was postponed to Dasara. The film is Jr NTR’s next film after RRR and Koratala’s after Acharya.

Janhvi’s Telugu debut

Janhvi will debut in Telugu cinema with Devara. She has also said yes to starring in Buchi Babu Sana’s next with Ram Charan. The latter film was recently launched in Hyderabad in the presence of the lead actors and Boney Kapoor. Shiva Rajkumar will also play a key role in the film, which is touted to be a hard-hitting sports drama.

Apart from her work in Telugu, Janhvi is working on a couple of Hindi films also. She will soon star in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, with Sharan Sharma directing it. The film is expected to be released this year. She will also star in Uljah with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.

