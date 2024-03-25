Kareena Kapoor shares new pics with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh from her Tanzania vacation; wishes fans on Holi

Kareena Kapoor is vacationing in Tanzania amid Crew promotions. The actor took to her Instagram on Monday to share a pair of pictures from her time with her family, where she was seen with her ‘Crew’; actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor vacations in Tanzania amid Crew promotions: ‘Waiting for 29th March like’) Kareena Kapoor shared a new picture from her vacations.

In the first picture, Kareena is seen with Saif, Taimur and Jeh with the camera facing them from behind. They seem to be enjoying the beautiful scenic view of the location. Kareena is seen in a blue shirt and jeans whereas Saif opeted for a light green shirt with grey trousers. Both Taimur and Jeh were busy looking at something below, near the ground. The second picture only had Saif and Kareena in the same view.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote in the caption: “May the sky above you always be blue (rainbow emoticon). Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you.” She added the hashtag of Serengeti, which gave away the name of the location.

Meanwhile, she shared a picture of colours on her Instagram Stories and wished her fans a Happy Holi.

Kareena is awaiting the release of her film Crew, in which she stars as an air hostess along with actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, will also feature Diljit Dosanjh in a lead role and Kapil Sharma in a cameo appearance. The trailer of the film promised a madcap adventurous ride with the three air hostesses after they find a passenger hiding gold plates under his shirt.

According to the official synopsis, Crew is a story about three women, who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. It releases in theatres on March 29.

